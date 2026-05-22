Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear - When the Blink-182 drummer's documentary will be released and how to watch it

Travis Barker's documentary film is set for release this summer. Picture: Daniel Rojas

By Jenny Mensah

The film about the Blink-182 drummer, which has been over 10 years in the making, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival next month.

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Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear has an official premiere date.

The Blink-182 drummer's documentary film - which follows his journey from the rock star success to the plane crash that almost took his life and his road to recovery- is set to make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday 13th June, before it heads to streamers Hulu and Disney+ two months later.

The screening will be followed by a special conversation with the rocker, with single tickets on sale at tribecafilm.com.

Find out more details at wat to expect from the "raw" and "redemptive" documentary and how to watch it at home below.

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When will Travis Barker's documentary be released?

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is set to make its world premiere on Saturday 13th June at Tribeca Festival on on Saturday 13th June. The documentary film will then debut 13th August on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally.

What will Travis Barker: Louder than fear explore?

A press release explains: "After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182’s drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation."

It continues: "Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops."

“It’s an unfiltered look at my journey after a life-changing experience and also spotlights the amazing people I have in my life who carried me through it. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to document it and be able to share it with all of you,” Barker previously explained at Hulu’s Get Real House event. “This documentary started over 10 years ago and it’s been a wild, wild ride and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is produced by Media Weaver Entertainment. The project is directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer and produced by Matthew Weaver and Nick Stern. Executive producers include Lawrence Vavra and John Janick.

How to watch the Travis Barker documentary on TV:

US fans can watch Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear from 13th August on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers and on Disney+ for audiences across the globe.

Travis Barker performs with Ozzy Osbourne

Barker has talked extensively about the long-lasting impact of the plane crash, which left him with 65% burns over his body and resulted in a 13-year-long fear of flying.

The drummer shared photos of his injuries in his autobiography Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums.

Talking about his decision to include gruesome pictures of his injuries in the book, he explained: "I got those pictures [taken] because Tom, especially, was pressuring me to fly again. I tried to explain it to him, like ‘I can’t do it yet, I’m not ready’.

"So I ended up showing Tom and Mark (Hoppus), although Mark was always very supportive from day one. He even visited me in the hospital [...] Whereas, with Tom, there was constant pressure."

Travis Barker had always had a fear of flying, but following his plane crash, he had severe PTSD and refused to fly again.

It wasn't until 2021 that he boarded a plane for the first time in 13 years, after support from his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking to the LA Times about the accomplishment, Barker said: “I think the power of love really helped me," adding: "Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us."

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