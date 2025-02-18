Blink-182's Mark Hoppus to sell rare Banksy painting

Mark Hoppus with his Banksy: Crude Oil (Vettriano). Picture: Max Montogmery/Press

The satirical work Crude Oil (Vettriano) will go under the hammer at Sotheby's next month, valued at over £3 million.

By Radio X

A rare, entirely hand-painted work by Banksy and owned by Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus is to be auctioned off by Sotheby's next month.

The painting, which will headline Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction on 4th March in London, has been given an estimated price of £3-5 million.

Crude Oil (Vettriano) comes fom the collection of Hoppus, the vocalist, bassist and founding member of Blink-182.

“I love Banksy’s art," says Hoppus. "The subversion, the humor, the intelligence, the f**k you."

Crude Oil (Vettriano) is estimated to sell for £3 to £5 million at Sotheby's next month. Picture: Sotheby's

“We loved this painting since the moment we saw it," he explains. "Unmistakably Banksy, but different. It’s borne witness to our family over these past dozen years. It hung over the table in London where we ate breakfast and our son did his homework. It hung in our living room in Los Angeles. It’s seen laughter and tears and parties and arguments. Our son has grown up in front of it.

"This painting has meant so much to us and been such an amazing part of our lives, and now I’m excited for it to be out there in the world, seen by as many as possible. Go get ‘em. Godspeed.”

First exhibited in 2005, the painting was acquired by Hoppus and his wife Skye in 2011 and is Banksy’s re-imagining of Jack Vettriano’s classic work, The Singing Butler from 1992.

Now the work will go on public view at Sotheby’s New York from today (18th February) through to Thursday (20th February), before heading to London for Sotheby’s preview exhibition from 26th February through to 4th March.

“This isn’t just an iconic Banksy," says Oliver Barker, Sotheby's European Chairman. "It is a Banksy that has been treasured by music legend, Mark Hoppus, who fell for this work for its rebellious spirit, raw edge and unfiltered expression – the fundamentals that also shaped Mark's world: punk culture."

Mark Hoppus bought the Banksy in 2011. Picture: Mark Montgomery/Press

Hoppus and his wife plan to use part of the proceeds raised from the sale to expand their art collection, specifically focussing on works by the younger generation of artists.

The musician explained: “Coming back to punk rock, one aspect of the community I always hold dear is, if you get lucky enough to gain success, you bring your friends with you.

"I want to take some of the money from the sale of this painting and use it to buy works from younger, upcoming artists. We were lucky enough to find Crude Oil (Vettriano) in our lives, and it’ll help us support more art and artists. I want to be a f***ing Medici.”

In addition, a portion of the funds will benefit two charities: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and their Child Life Program, and Cedars Sinai Haematology Oncology Research. In light of the recent devastation in their home city of Los Angeles, they will also use some of the proceeds to continue their donations to the California Fire Foundation.

Mark Hoppus is also set to publish his memoir Fahrenheit-182 this Spring.