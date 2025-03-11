Mark Hoppus set for An Evening With for new memoir Fahrenheit-182 in London

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink-182 rocker is set to take part in an intimate event to discuss his new memoir in London.

Mark Hoppus has announced a special event to discuss his life, career and new memoir.

An Evening With Mark Hoppus And All Things Fahrenheit-182 will see the Blink-182 rocker take to the The Savoy Theatre on Bank Holiday Monday 5th May 2025.

A description of the event reads: "Join Mark Hoppus as he shares his very human story about growing up in the 80s, only to form one of the biggest bands of his generation in his memoir, FAHRENHEIT-182."

Fans can expect to see Hoppus take part in a moderated conversation with a "special guest" and take home with a copy of his autobiography.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday 14th March at 10am.

Hoppus isn't the first member of Blink to release an autobiography.

Travis Barker published Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums back in 2016, which detailed his tragic near-fatal plane accident, which second degree burns leading to 27 different surgeries and skin grafts as well as 11 weeks in hospital to recover.

Meanwhile Tom DeLonge has released a series of books under the Sekret Machines title, which explores extra terrestrials and UFOs.

In 2001, Mark's sister Anne Hoppus helped the band to tell the story of their early years by writing Blink-182: Tales from Beneath Your Mom, which told the story of their band "from their early days jamming in Tom's garage, to dominating MTV's TRL, to going multiplatinum with their album Enema of the State".

Last month also saw Hoppus sell Banksy's 'Crude Oil (Vettriano)' painting for £4.3 million.

Speaking about the sale in a statement, the Miss You rocker saidL “This painting has meant so much to us and been such an amazing part of our lives, and now I’m excited for it to be out there in the world, seen by as many as possible. Go get ‘em. Godspeed".

Blink 182 perform One More Time at The O2, London

