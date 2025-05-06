Green Day says American Idiot film is "eventually going to happen"

Green Day have renewed hopes of an American Idiot film adaptation. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band talked about the renewed possibility of a movie adaptation of the band's 2004 seminal album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Green Day believe that an American Idiot movie will "eventually" happen.

Since around 2011, it has been rumoured that a film adaptation of the band's 2004, GRAMMY-winning album was in the works, with talks of Tom Hanks on production duties.

In 2013 it was reported that playwright Rolin Jones had finished up the script and then three years later, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong telling NME that the film had been given the "green light" by HBO.

However, by 2020, the Boulevard of Broken dreams revealed to the outlet that plans had been "pretty much scrapped".

Now, speaking in a new interview to Variety, the rocker has renewed hopes of the project - which has already been adapted for broadway - being made for film.

“There was supposed to be [a film], but it never panned out," he reflected to the entertainment site. "I'm sure something is gonna happen."

The Holiday singer went on: "The musical did so well and they’ve done it in Australia, Italy, Germany, England…It’s travelled so well. Eventually it’s going to happen, I would think."

Read more:

Green Day's seminal concept album - which was inspired by and railed against the George W. Bush administration - was released on 21st September 2004 and is one of the band's most celebrated works.

While it's clear it was inspired by much of the politics at the time, Mark Hoppus has joked that Blink-182 may have had something to do with its success too.

The All The Small Things rocker appeared on The Chris Moyles Show last week where he was quizzed about the antics on Blink and Green Day's Pop Disaster Tour in 2002.

Asked how much animosity there was between the two bands, Hoppus replied: "It was as - yeah I mean there was issues on the tour, but I think as bands we were friends and kind of frenemies almost. Like, we were always trying to out do one another".

"I think we walked into the situation a little cockier than we deserved to be," admitted the rocker. "And they definitely were out for blood. So, I think it made for a really great tour, actually."

What it was posited that Green Day just wanted to prove they were the bigger band and went onto write American Idiot shortly after, which Hoppus had previously taken credit for, the 53-year-old rocker joked: "I did that. I helped that whole thing. I made that whole thing happen."

Meanwhile, last week saw Green Day, completed by bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool, honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The event was emceed by US TV presenter, DJ and music exec Matt Pinfield, who made his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in January.

Among the guests were hip-hop icon Flava Flav, A-list actor Ryan Reynolds who wrote a tribute to the band. The band's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was famously used in the end credits of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Watch the ceremony take place here:

Green Day Walk of Fame Ceremony

"Wow, this is crazy," Armstrong remarked when taking to the podium. " "This is kinda like being at your own funeral.”

The American Idiot singer went on: "Thank you to all of our friends that bought our records and come to our shows. We love you guys so much."

Taking to Instagram to share a roundup after the event, Armstrong gushed: "Where do I start? 1987? 1982? Today was like a fever dream. To see a lot of our friends and family all together to celebrate the walk of fame was unreal and beautiful. I remember playing Rajis in 1992. Never in my wildest fever dreams did I ever imagine this. Walking down the blvd. Gazing at the stars of Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin and so many more. Never once did I think this would be possible for me Mike and Tre."

Green Day's star - which is the 2,810th to be handed out since the tourist attraction first launched in 1960 - is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, close to iconic record store Amoeba Music.

Green Day -who last year celebrated 20 years of their American Idiot album and 30 years of their Dookie album - will also return to England for a headline set a Download Festival 2025.

Also at the top of the bill will be Sleep Token and Korn, with all three bands making their debut as headliners of the hard rock festival.

Joining them on the line-up is the likes of Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

Read more: