Biffy Clyro are working on new material that's "much less Biffy" and "one of the best country songs" they've ever written

The Scottish trio have discussed new music as well as their longevity in a new interview.

Biffy Clyro have opened up about the nature of their new material and teased that it could be another departure for the band.

The Scottish trio - comprised of Simon Neil and his twin brothers James and Ben Johnston - released their 10th studio album Futique this September, which went straight to the top of the UK charts.

However, Simon Neil has revealed he's already working on new material, which has seen him explore new genres, including one of the best "country rock" songs (he's) ever written"

"They’re less focussed, as always," the frontman told NME in a recent interview. "I like the beauty of the fact that these other songs have been worked on less so there’s more freedom. They’re flapping the breeze and we can focus on our eccentricities.

"There’s a liberation in knowing that people who are really into our band will listen to them at this stage. It fills the story and completes our picture.

“There are some garage rock songs on there, one of the best country rock songs I’ve ever written.”

To which James Johnston quipped: “Have you written many?”

The Many of Horror singer replied: “I have actually, thank you very much!These aren’t as rock band-y. We deliberately wanted to define our band on Futique. Everything had a relative familiarity. These songs are much less Biffy.”

Last month saw the band announced their biggest headline show to date at London's Finsbury park next summer.

The band - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - will headline London's Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd July 2026, marking their biggest headline show to date.

The A Little Love rockers will be joined on Friday 3rd July by Nothing But Thieves as special guests and more - and Simon Neil is very excited by the line-up, which they've curated themselves.

“We’ve put together a fucking unbelievable bill,” the Ayrshire rocker told NME. “We’re lucky that a lot of people wanted to play, but we wanted to lean into British rock bands and be proud of where we come from. Nothing But Thieves, Marmozets, Don Broco, it’s dynamite.

“Sometimes we put a bill together and it’s pointed. ‘I want people to learn about this band!’ Magic will happen.”

Biffy also previously announced their plans to embark on an UK & Ireland arena tour early next year.

The dates - which kick off on 9th January on Dublin's 3Arena and includes a date at The O2, London, will also see the Ayrshire rockers play two homecoming Scottish shows, with one at Aberdeen's P&J Live and the other capping off their tour at the Glasgow OVO Hydro.

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9th January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10th January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12th January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14th January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16th January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17th January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18th January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20th January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21st January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

