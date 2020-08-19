WATCH: Simon Neil gets drenched by rain in Biffy Clyro's Space video

19 August 2020, 16:21 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 16:36

The Scottish trio have shared the visuals from Space, the latest track to be to taken from their A Celebration of Endings album.

Biffy Clyro have premiered their Space video.

The visuals see frontman Simon Neil get absolutely drenched for the classy shoot, as he stars as one half of a loved-up couple in the pouring rain.

The song is the latest to be shared from the band's A Celebration Of Endings album, following the likes of Instant History and Tiny Indoor Fireworks.

Watch the Joe Connor-directed and Steven Hogget-choreographed video above.

READ MORE: Simon Neil speaks out on the Black Lives Matter movement

Simon Neil in Biffy Clyro's Space video
Simon Neil in Biffy Clyro's Space video. Picture: YouTube/Biffy Clyro

WATCH: Simon Neil chooses between Blur's Country House and Oasis' Roll With It

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro released A Celebration of Endings last week - which is on its way to hitting the top of the UK album charts - and they marked the occasion with an intimate livestreamed and ticketed gig at an intimate Glasgow venue.

This month also saw the band share their plans to perform the record with a Fingers Crossed Tour in April 2021, with tickets going on general sale this Friday 21 August.

Biffy Clyro Fingers Crossed UK Tour Dates 2021

11 April University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool
12 April O2 Forum, Kentish Town
13 April Corn Exchange, Cambridge
15 April O2 Academy, Sheffield
16 April O2 Guildhall, Southampton
17 April O2 Academy, Bristol

