Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil wants a voiceover career

Simon Neil as Biffy Clyro Perform At The Roundhouse, London in 2019. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed his dreams of becoming a different kind of recording artist after being complimented on his speaking voice.

Simon Neil wants to be a voiceover artist.

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed he has dreamed of getting to use his soothing Scottish voice to record audiobooks - and even joked he "almost" quit the band to launch a career after someone complimented his voice.

Speaking on the Midnight Chats podcast, he spilled: "The only reason I'm in a band is so I can move into a voiceover career."

On the praised he received, he recalled: "I was at my friends wedding in London some time and I got asked if I could be their spokesperson. I was completely taken aback."

"And I almost just jacked in the music, honestly," he added jokingly. "I was so flattered!"

Meanwhile, the Wolves of Winter singer recently admitted he wishes he'd listened to The Who's advice before damaging his hearing.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - who both suffer from tinnitus - warned him about the volume he was playing at live, and now he's having issues with his ears.

Speaking on Phil Taggart's Slacker podcast, he said: "I do have problems with my ears now.

"When we played with The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend took real exception to the volume of my guitars.

"To be fair they found out the hard way why you shouldn't be that loud."

The Scottish rocker admitted he and his bandmates - James and Ben Johnston - were twice told to turn their music down by the legendary mod rockers with the second time coming at T In The Park festival. However, the at the time he saw it as a badge of honour.

He recalled: "On two separate occasions the same summer we got told by The Who that the noise was outrageous.

"For a few months I was like, 'We're too loud for The Who.'"

