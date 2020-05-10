Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil wants a voiceover career

10 May 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 10 May 2020, 12:01

Simon Neil as Biffy Clyro Perform At The Roundhouse, London in 2019
Simon Neil as Biffy Clyro Perform At The Roundhouse, London in 2019. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed his dreams of becoming a different kind of recording artist after being complimented on his speaking voice.

Simon Neil wants to be a voiceover artist.

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed he has dreamed of getting to use his soothing Scottish voice to record audiobooks - and even joked he "almost" quit the band to launch a career after someone complimented his voice.

Speaking on the Midnight Chats podcast, he spilled: "The only reason I'm in a band is so I can move into a voiceover career."

On the praised he received, he recalled: "I was at my friends wedding in London some time and I got asked if I could be their spokesperson. I was completely taken aback."

"And I almost just jacked in the music, honestly," he added jokingly. "I was so flattered!"

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro delay A Celebration of Endings album and share new release date

READ MORE: How did Biffy Clyro get their name?

Meanwhile, the Wolves of Winter singer recently admitted he wishes he'd listened to The Who's advice before damaging his hearing.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - who both suffer from tinnitus - warned him about the volume he was playing at live, and now he's having issues with his ears.

Speaking on Phil Taggart's Slacker podcast, he said: "I do have problems with my ears now.

"When we played with The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend took real exception to the volume of my guitars.

"To be fair they found out the hard way why you shouldn't be that loud."

The Scottish rocker admitted he and his bandmates - James and Ben Johnston - were twice told to turn their music down by the legendary mod rockers with the second time coming at T In The Park festival. However, the at the time he saw it as a badge of honour.

He recalled: "On two separate occasions the same summer we got told by The Who that the noise was outrageous.

"For a few months I was like, 'We're too loud for The Who.'"

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro delay ticket sales for 2020 UK, European & Australian tour dates due to coronavirus

Latest Videos

Tom Grennan with an image of his brother's freshly cut hair inset

WATCH: Tom Grennan tries hand at barbing as he cuts brother’s hair

Tom Grennan

Steve Carell in the trailer for Netflix's Space Force

Who stars in Space Force with Steve Carell & when is it released on Netflix?

News

Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles brings back the Stupid Amnesty and it's epic

The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne impersonates an SAS soldier on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: SAS Dom is actually the best thing ever

The Chris Moyles Show

Biffy Clyro Songs

Biffy Clyro Latest

See more Biffy Clyro Latest

Richard Ashcroft at Glastonbury 2008

The Best Band Aliases And Pseudonyms

Features

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro delay A Celebration of Endings album and share new release date
Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro delay ticket sales for 2020 UK, European & Australian tour dates due to coronavirus
The Who's Roger Daltrey, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and The Who's Pete Townshend

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil reveals ear damage after not listening to The Who's warnings about playing too loud
Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro announce A Celebration of Ending album release date