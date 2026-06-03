Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil wants to "give up music to become a professional footballer" after "phenomenal" Soccer Aid

Biffy Clyro react to Cookie Monster's "Mon the Biff"!

By Jenny Mensah

The Biffy Clyro frontman has joked about changing his career path after taking part in the Unicef charity football match last week.

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Simon Neil has joked about making a drastic career change to professional football after his stint on Soccer Aid.

The Biffy Clyro frontman was among the celebs to take part in the 2026 edition of the Unicef charity football match, which saw England XI vs the World XI at London Stadium on Sunday (31st May).

Asked how nervous he was before heading onto the pitch, he The Chris Moyles Show: "I've never been so nervous in my life. Everything about it felt like an out of body experience.

"I've obviously been a football fan all my life. A lot of these guys I've seen through my life, so to lift your eyes up and see them on the pitch..."

“The whole thing was a trip to be honest," the rocker added. "I’m only slowly processing it now, but being on that pitch was phenomenal. I’ve decided now I’m going to give up music to become a professional footballer”.

When the Radio X DJ gently suggested he didn't have much time with the ball, the Scottish rocker replied: "I had about eight very solid touches.

"There was one moment where [Italian football coach and professional former player] Leonardo Bonucci passed me the ball and I then passed the ball to [Spanish former professional] Jordi Alba. It was just one of the most harmonious moments of my life.”

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil on stage and inset taking part in Soccer Aid at London Stadium on 31st May 2026. Picture: Uchechi Adeboye, Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

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Despite the fact the Many Of Horror singer is used to performing in front of thousands of fans, he admitted that he felt anxious and out of his depth.

On his thought process when taking on the challenge, Neil revealed: “I accepted very quickly, ‘cause I was really excited and then two days in I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I’m so out of my depth. So, I’m lucky to play a good bunch of football at home. I’ve got some buddies I play along with, so yeah.

“The whole thing was definitely a ‘What am I doing here?’ [moment] And I think everyone feels like that."

However, speaking of the ex-footballers, he added: "Everyone’s so relaxed there. They’re under no pressure [for them] whatsoever. They really have to lower the quality of their game for people like me!”

“Although a lot of the boys and girls were fantastic actually,” he corrected himself when talking about his fellow celebrities. “There was a lot of talent!”

SOCCER Aid for UNICEF 2026 saw England come out on top, scoring 3-2 against The World. The event raised just under £16.5 million for the charity, who supports projects helping children around the world.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil bought THIS?!

Biffy Clyro are set for a huge string of dates this year, supporting their Futique album with festival dates across Europe.

The Howl rockers will also play a milestone headline date at Finsbury Park on 3rd July this year with Nothing But Thieves among the special guests, before heading to Cardiff Castle and returning to their home soil for show at Royal Highland Showgrounds.

Visit biffyclyro.com for full dates and to buy ticket.s

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