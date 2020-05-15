Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil reveals he’s not missing some friends in lockdown

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed to Radio X's George Godfrey how the pandemic has allowed him to take stock of some friendships.

Simon Neil has joked about how he's not missing all of his friends in lockdown.

The Biffy Clyro frontman caught up with Radio X's George Godfrey to talk about everything from how he's handling life in lockdown, to his dreams to become a voiceover artist.

Asked how he's coping with lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic, he revealed: "There’s probably a few friends that I’m not seeing that I’m quite happy about. You suddenly realise who you really really like in your friends group, and suddenly you’re not inviting people to your Zoom chats..."

He added: "I’m alright by myself generally. I think this length of time starts to take its toll on us all, doesn't it?”.

Watch our interview with the Mountains rocker above.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil performs at The Roundhouse, London in 2019. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Biffy are preparing to release their new album A Celebration of Endings, in August 2020 and from it comes singles Instant History and their new Tiny Indoor Fireworks track, for which he shared the inspiration.

"The main initial spark of the song was the riff," the Scottish rocker revealed, "It was a real bouncy upbeat song, and it really stuck in my brain, and then lyrically the song's about trying to do your best when everything you seem to do is wrong.

"There's a line in the song like, 'I can't do right for doing wrong,' and that's kinda what the song's about, but it's about retaining the positivity, about praying for the better days."

