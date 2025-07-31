Simon Neil loves Murder, She Wrote and owns a Jessica Fletcher action figure

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil bought THIS?!

By Jenny Mensah

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed that the crime television series is one of his guilty pleasures, alongside Eurovision.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simon Neil is a huge fan of Murder, She Wrote and even bought a toy of its lead character, played by Angela Lansbury, which he says is the "best £45 [he's] ever spent".

Biffy Clyro appeared on The Chris Moyles Show and discussed everything from their upcoming album and tour dates, to how they like to spend their downtime.

When asked about their guilty pleasures, the frontman replied: "Eurovision".

Quizzed if he liked the song contest or his partner did, the Many of Horror singer added: "In our house, I’m the only one... Well, Frankie, my wife, loves Eurovision and we both love Murder, She Wrote. What more do you need in a modern-day love affair?”

"Believe it or not, I ordered a Jessica Fletcher action figure a few weeks ago," he went on, joking: "I’ll be single soon, guys!”

Watch our full interview with the band above.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and the character Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. Picture: James Edmond / Alamy Stock Photo, RGR Collection/Alamy

Read more:

The band also discussed being on the road and discussed how they have learned not to neglect themselves as human beings and pace themselves by taking things a bit more "sensibly".

"You fall in and out of love with it," said Neil. It's about getting the balance. It's not kind of romantic to say it, but if you spend eight months a year on the road and in a bus, you neglect yourself as a human being. You fall apart mentally and physically.

"We've learned that the hard way. So now, we just try and tour a bit more sensibly. So, like, we'll go out for four weeks at a time, because that's kind of the limit of when we can give the best of ourselves at the shows; it hasn't become rote and habitual. You know, we do like the shows to matter. You know, we're not like a choreographed band. So, to keep that energy and kind of passion, four weeks is it and then we tap out.”

The Ayrshire rockers will no doubt try to stick to their own advice when they support their upcoming Futique album with tour dates next year.

Their UK & Ireland gigs will kick off on Friday 9th January at Belfast's SSE Arena and will include dates at The O2, London, Manchester Co-op Live and two hometown shows at Aberdeen's P&J Live and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Support on the string of dates comes from Soft Play and The Armed.

Tickets are on sale now via biffyclyro.com/live.

Biffy Clyro's UK & Ireland Futique tour dates for 2026. Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard

Read more: