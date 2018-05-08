Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil Cuts Hair & Looks VERY Different

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil. Picture: Press

The Many Of Horror rocker has chopped off his locks and debuted his new summer hair do.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil has shocked fans by returning to a short cropped hairstyle.

The Biffy Clyro frontman took to the band's official Facebook Page to tease he'd had a dramatic new look by posting an image which saw him holding his plaited pony tail in his outstretched hand on Sunday (6 May).

It came with the caption: "Who’s the hippy now?x" which is a reference to the band's Whorses song- taken from their 2009 Only Revolutions album.

See it here:

The Wolves of Winter singer followed it up with an image of the finished article, which was shared on Monday (7 May), alongside the caption: "No handshake or pat on the ass...x" which also comes from their Whorses track.

See it here:

No handshake or pat on the ass...x Posted by Biffy Clyro on Monday, 7 May 2018

The frontman's drastic hair change comes as the band announced the release of their MTV Unplugged album and its accompanying tour.

Watch their announcement video here:

The Scottish rockers will play an intimate and stripped-back run of gigs, which including a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The album will feature tracks from their Unplugged gig at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden last November, including performances of Beach Boys God Only Knows and new track Different Kind of Love.

See Biffy Clyro's MTV Unplugged tour dates:

15 September - Dublin, The Helix

16 September - Belfast, Waterfront

18 September - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

19 September - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

21 September - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

22 September - Manchester, Manchester Opera House

24 September - London, Royal Albert Hall

