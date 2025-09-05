Biffy Clyro share new song True Believer ahead of the release of their Futique album

Biffy Clyro will set out on tour dates next year. Picture: Eva Pentel

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio have shared the next cut to be taken from their 10th studio album, Futique, which is set for release this month.

Biffy Clyro have shared their new song True Believer.

The song is the next track to be taken from the Scottish trio's 10th studio album, Futique, which is set for release on 19th September.

Watch the official visualiser for the song below, which compiles footage from the new album's era so far, blending visuals from recording sessions, their summer live shows and behind-the-scenes content.

Biffy Clyro - True Believer (Official Visualiser)

Speaking of the track, frontman Simon Neil says: "True Believer is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions. Try not to doubt yourself so much. Whenever you're in those moments to make big life decisions, you're not as flippant as you think you are. Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Why did I make that decision?’ and actually, I knew exactly what I was doing at the time. So have faith in yourself and the people you love. Love is the only thing in my life I have conditional faith in. It’s what drives my relationships and our music."

The song follows the release of the lead single A Little Love- an affirming track, which came alongside an artistic Piers Dennis-directed video, as well as its follow-up Hunting Season.

Biffy Clyro - A Little Love (Official Music Video)

Futique is available to pre-order.

The band - completed by brothers James and Ben Johnston - recently shared intimate stripped-back dates for October this year and added second performances to each show, which have since sold out.

See Biffy Clyro's 2025 acoustic dates here:

13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - SOLD OUT

14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - SOLD OUT

16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - SOLD OUT

17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - SOLD OUT

19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - SOLD OUT

21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - SOLD OUT

22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - SOLD OUT

Next year will see the band embark on Futique 2026 UK tour dates, with Soft Play and The Armed as special guests.

See their Futique dates below and biffyclyro.com/live

Biffy Clyro's UK & Ireland Futique tour dates for 2026. Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard

