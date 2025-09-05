Biffy Clyro share new song True Believer ahead of the release of their Futique album
5 September 2025, 18:39 | Updated: 5 September 2025, 18:48
The Scottish trio have shared the next cut to be taken from their 10th studio album, Futique, which is set for release this month.
Biffy Clyro have shared their new song True Believer.
The song is the next track to be taken from the Scottish trio's 10th studio album, Futique, which is set for release on 19th September.
Watch the official visualiser for the song below, which compiles footage from the new album's era so far, blending visuals from recording sessions, their summer live shows and behind-the-scenes content.
Biffy Clyro - True Believer (Official Visualiser)
Speaking of the track, frontman Simon Neil says: "True Believer is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions. Try not to doubt yourself so much. Whenever you're in those moments to make big life decisions, you're not as flippant as you think you are. Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Why did I make that decision?’ and actually, I knew exactly what I was doing at the time. So have faith in yourself and the people you love. Love is the only thing in my life I have conditional faith in. It’s what drives my relationships and our music."
The song follows the release of the lead single A Little Love- an affirming track, which came alongside an artistic Piers Dennis-directed video, as well as its follow-up Hunting Season.
Biffy Clyro - A Little Love (Official Music Video)
Futique is available to pre-order.
The band - completed by brothers James and Ben Johnston - recently shared intimate stripped-back dates for October this year and added second performances to each show, which have since sold out.
See Biffy Clyro's 2025 acoustic dates here:
- 13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - SOLD OUT
- 14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - SOLD OUT
- 16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - SOLD OUT
- 17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - SOLD OUT
- 19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - SOLD OUT
- 21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - SOLD OUT
- 22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - SOLD OUT
Next year will see the band embark on Futique 2026 UK tour dates, with Soft Play and The Armed as special guests.
See their Futique dates below and biffyclyro.com/live
Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:
- Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom
- Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
- Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom
- Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom
- Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom
- Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom
- Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard
