Biffy Clyro return with A Little Love single and its arty accompanying video

Biffy Clyro have a new single. Picture: Eva Pental

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio are back with a new song and its accompanying new video.

Biffy Clyro have come back with a brand new single.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - have returned with A Little Love - an affirming new track, which marks their first new music since their dual album project A Celebration of Endings (2020) and its companion piece The Myth Of The Happily Ever After (2021).

With the song comes an accompanying video, which is directed by Piers Dennis and choreographed by Steven Hoggett and sees the band experiment with movement and holds.

The single can be streamed now and will be available on 7" vinyl, which can pre-ordered here.

Watch the official video below.

Biffy Clyro - A Little Love (Official Music Video)

The music comes after the band played a secret show under their original name Screwfish, which saw them treat their fans to an intimate, 20-track set at SWG Warehouse in Glasgow.

A press release from the band promises that more music will "follow soon," but the Ayrshire trio are also set for a packed summer of festival dates, which includes a set at Glastonbury next month, a Scottish homecoming at TRNSMT Festival and two nights at Eden Sessions in Cornwall.

See Biffy Clyro's upcoming live dates below:

11th June - Hungary, Budapest Park

13th June - Austria, Nova Rock Festival

14th June - Czech Republic, Rock For People

20th June - Germany, Hurricane Festival

21st June - Germany, Southside Festival

22nd June - Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival

27th June - UK, Glastonbury Festival

9th July - UK, Eden Sessions

10th July - UK, Eden Sessions

12th July- UK, TRNSMT

8th August - Switzerland, Stars In Town

