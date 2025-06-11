Biffy Clyro return with A Little Love single and its arty accompanying video

11 June 2025, 20:58 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 21:04

Biffy Clyro press 2025
Biffy Clyro have a new single. Picture: Eva Pental

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio are back with a new song and its accompanying new video.

Biffy Clyro have come back with a brand new single.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - have returned with A Little Love - an affirming new track, which marks their first new music since their dual album project A Celebration of Endings (2020) and its companion piece The Myth Of The Happily Ever After (2021).

With the song comes an accompanying video, which is directed by Piers Dennis and choreographed by Steven Hoggett and sees the band experiment with movement and holds.

The single can be streamed now and will be available on 7" vinyl, which can pre-ordered here.

Watch the official video below.

Biffy Clyro - A Little Love (Official Music Video)

The music comes after the band played a secret show under their original name Screwfish, which saw them treat their fans to an intimate, 20-track set at SWG Warehouse in Glasgow.

A press release from the band promises that more music will "follow soon," but the Ayrshire trio are also set for a packed summer of festival dates, which includes a set at Glastonbury next month, a Scottish homecoming at TRNSMT Festival and two nights at Eden Sessions in Cornwall.

See Biffy Clyro's upcoming live dates below:

  • 11th June - Hungary, Budapest Park
  • 13th June - Austria, Nova Rock Festival
  • 14th June - Czech Republic, Rock For People
  • 20th June - Germany, Hurricane Festival
  • 21st June - Germany, Southside Festival
  • 22nd June - Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival
  • 27th June - UK, Glastonbury Festival
  • 9th July - UK, Eden Sessions
  • 10th July - UK, Eden Sessions
  • 12th July- UK, TRNSMT
  • 8th August - Switzerland, Stars In Town

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

