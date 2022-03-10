Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

The Scottish trio will play a very special acoustic performance at Hackney Church in East London this week. Find out how you can watch the show here.

Biffy Clyro will kick off 2022 with an exclusive live gig for fans, Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard.

The acoustic performance will take place at Hackney Church in East London on Thursday 10th March, just before the band head off to North America.

The show has long sold out but the very last chances to get tickets to this amazing show will be by listening to Radio X this week: The Chris Moyles Show is your first stop for the tickets, plus there'll be more chances to get them with Adam Brown after 4pm and with George Godfrey after 7pm.

Biffy Clyro in 2021: Ben Johnston, Simon Neil, James Johnston. Picture: Kevin J. Thomson/Press

The intimate acoustic gig will see the band in a unique, stripped back setting following a summer of explosive large-scale outdoor shows and autumn’s intimate Fingers Crossed Tour.

Speaking about how much the gig means to the band, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil said: “We’re delighted to be playing an acoustic show for Radio X in Hackney Church… a special venue for a special show.”

You can listen to Radio X on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

How to watch Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

Highlights from the show will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X’s 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from Sunday 13th March at 7pm

Biffy.Clyro released their latest album in October, The Myth of The Happily Ever After, a homegrown project that represents a rapid emotional response to the turmoil of the previous year. The Myth… followed the band’s internationally acclaimed and third UK number one record A Celebration of Endings, released in 2020. In 2021, Biffy received their third BRIT nomination for British Group and headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals for the third time.