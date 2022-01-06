Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard has been postponed

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

The show, which will see the Scottish trio perform acoustically at Hackney Church, will now take place at a later date.

Biffy Clyro have postponed their upcoming live dates in January, which will unfortunately include their Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig.

The special acoustic show was due to take place on Tuesday 18th January in Hackney Church. The band announced today (6th January) that they will be postponing their acoustic shows set for later this month due to Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland and the ongoing situation in England.

These shows will still go ahead later in the year and new dates will be announced soon, for which all tickets purchased will remain valid. If you have any queries regarding tickets, please see our FAQs here.

Biffy Clyro: Ben Johnston, Simon Neil, James Johnston. Picture: Warner Bros/Press

In a statement, Biffy said: "We are extremely sad to announce that due to the ongoing situation with Coronavirus, we are postponing this month’s upcoming shows with Assai Records in Glasgow and Dundee, Radio X in London and Banquet Records in Kingston.

"We can’t wait to play for you all but right now keeping everyone safe is the number one priority, we’ll be back as soon as we can - more info on rescheduled dates coming soon."

We are extremely sad to announce that due to the ongoing situation with Coronavirus, we are postponing this month’s upcoming shows with @Assai_UK in Glasgow and Dundee, @RadioX in London and @BanquetRecords in Kingston… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VpM7bBQ1dv — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) January 6, 2022

Details of the rescheduled Radio X date will be announced in due course.

Ticket-holders and competition winners for Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard will be contacted shortly.

