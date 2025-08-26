Biffy Clyro announce second performances for 2025 October acoustic dates
26 August 2025, 16:42 | Updated: 26 August 2025, 17:07
The Scottish trio are set to play special acoustic dates to celebrate the release of their Futique album.
Listen to this article
Biffy Clyro have announced further acoustic dates for 2025.
The band - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - recently shared intimate stripped-back dates for October this year, to mark the release of their 10th studio album Futique - out on 26th September.
Now they've added second performances to each show, which take place at the likes of Banquet Records in London, Truck Store in Oxford and Assai @ SWG in Glagsow.
Tickets - which are on are on sale now - are available as album and ticket bundles here.
Read more:
- The best Biffy Clyro lyrics
- Biffy Clyro announce new album Futique
- Biffy Clyro return with A Little Love single and its arty accompanying video
See Biffy Clyro's 2025 acoustic dates here:
- 13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - SOLD OUT
- 13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - REMAINING TICKETS
- 14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - SOLD OUT
- 14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - REMAINING TICKETS
- 16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - SOLD OUT
- 16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - REMAINING TICKETS
- 17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - SOLD OUT
- 17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - REMAINING TICKETS
- 19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - SOLD OUT
- 19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - REMAINING TICKETS
- 21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - SOLD OUT
- 21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - REMAINING TICKETS
- 22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - SOLD OUT
- 22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - REMAINING TICKETS
Next year will see the band embark on Futique 2026 UK tour dates early next year, with Soft Play and The Armed as special guests. See their Futique dates below.
Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:
- Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom
- Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
- Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom
- Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom
- Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom
- Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom
- Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard
Read more: