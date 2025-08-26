Biffy Clyro announce second performances for 2025 October acoustic dates

Biffy Clyro will set out on tour dates next year. Picture: Eva Pentel

The Scottish trio are set to play special acoustic dates to celebrate the release of their Futique album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro have announced further acoustic dates for 2025.

The band - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - recently shared intimate stripped-back dates for October this year, to mark the release of their 10th studio album Futique - out on 26th September.

Now they've added second performances to each show, which take place at the likes of Banquet Records in London, Truck Store in Oxford and Assai @ SWG in Glagsow.

Tickets - which are on are on sale now - are available as album and ticket bundles here.

Read more:

See Biffy Clyro's 2025 acoustic dates here:

13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - SOLD OUT

13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - REMAINING TICKETS

14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - SOLD OUT

14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - REMAINING TICKETS

16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - SOLD OUT

16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - REMAINING TICKETS

17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - SOLD OUT

17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - REMAINING TICKETS

19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - SOLD OUT

19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - REMAINING TICKETS

21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - SOLD OUT

21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - REMAINING TICKETS

22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - SOLD OUT

22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - REMAINING TICKETS

Next year will see the band embark on Futique 2026 UK tour dates early next year, with Soft Play and The Armed as special guests. See their Futique dates below.

Biffy Clyro's UK & Ireland Futique tour dates for 2026. Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard

Read more: