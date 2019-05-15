Biffy Clyro announce Balance, Not Symmetry film & soundtrack

Simon Neil and co have confirmed their new project. Watch the video for their Balance, Not Symmetry soundtrack title track here.

Biffy Clyro have announced a new film entitled Balance, Not Symmetry and its accompanying original soundtrack.

Watch the teaser video, which they shared on Twitter, above.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston - have confirmed their first new material since 2016's Ellipsis will be released next month.

Watch the video for the title track below:

The film will be debuted at the Edinburgh Film Festival on 23 June 2019.

See the full tracklist for Balance, Not Symmetry:

1. Balance, Not Symmetry

2. All Singing and All Dancing

3. Different Kind of Love

4. Sunrise

5. Pink

6. Colour Wheel

7. Gates of Heaven

8. Fever Dream

9. Navy Blue

10. Tunnels and Trees

11. Plead

12. The Naturals

13. Yellow

14. Touch

15. Jasabiab

16. Following Master

17. Adored

Biffy Clyro frontman Biffy Clyro in 2018. Picture: Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns

Speaking to NME, frontman Simon Neil revealed the film is a "Romeo And Juliet story from Juliet’s point of view”.

The Wolves of Winter star added: "I see it as six pairs of songs. There are a couple of songs that are acoustic and but Nick Cave-y, there are a couple that are full-on electronic, a couple of songs that are weird hardcore songs, a couple of big epic rock songs, and we’re just trying to approach it in a different way."

