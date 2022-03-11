How to watch Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

Here's how you'll be able to see highlights from the trio's amazing show at St John at Hackney Church on Global Player this Sunday night.

By Radio X

Biffy Clyro played a stunning set at a Hackney church in East London on Thursday night (10th March).

The special gig, which was part of our Radio X Presents with Barclaycard series, saw the Scottish trio give an unforgettable performance, which included songs from their amazing career - right up to material from their latest album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

Simon Neil at Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

Highlights from the show will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X’s 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from Sunday 13th March at 7pm

James Johnston performing onstage at St John at Hackney, 10th March 2022. Picture: Callum Baker

Shadows of the band were thrown across the white walls of the 18th century Anglican Church as chants of "Mon The Biff!" rang out across the room.

The fervent crowd dutifully sang along with every word, especially when it came to fan favourites in Black Chandelier and Many Of Horror, to which frontman Simon Neil said: "You sound beautiful tonight. We've missed hearing you."

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

The trio - completed by bassist James Johnston and drummer Ben Johnston, alongside their touring musicians - also gave their more recent tracks an outing, playing Haru Urara from 2021's The Myth Of The Happily Ever After and Tiny Indoor Fireworks from the album released a year before, A Celebration Of Endings.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

St John at Hackney is an 18th century Anglican Church, and a group of fans and lucky competition winners were able to watch the gig in a unique and evocative space.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard - you can watch the highlights on Global Player this Sunday night. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

