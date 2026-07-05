Here's what Biffy Clyro played at their huge Finsbury Park date...

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at Finsbury Park on 3rd July 2026. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Scottish rockers played an epic headline show at the north London park on Friday. Here's what was on the setlist...

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Biffy Clyro played an epic set at Finsbury Park on Friday (3rd July), kicking-off a huge weekend of music at the North London park.

After supporting sets from special guests Nothing But Thieves, Don Broco, Marmozets and Wavves, Simon Neil and co took to the stage for their biggest ever outdoor show to-date.

As predicted, the Many of Horror rockers did not disappoint, dishing up an incredible career-spanning setlist of 24 songs from across much of their 10 studio albums and three decades of being together.

See their setlist below...

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Biffy Clyro setlist at Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd July 2026:

The Captain Golden Rule Who's Got a Match? Justboy Biblical God & Satan A Little Love Boom, Blast & Ruin Instant History Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies Hunting Season Space Cop Syrup Different People A Hunger In Your Haunt Goodbye There's No Such Man As Crasp (acapella) There's No Such Thing as a Jaggy Snake Black Chandelier Mountains

Encore:

21. Machines (with Jamie Campbell Bower)

22. Wolves of Winter

23. Bubbles

24. Many of Horror

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