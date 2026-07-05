Here's what Biffy Clyro played at their huge Finsbury Park date...

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
5 July 2026, 16:30
The Scottish rockers played an epic headline show at the north London park on Friday. Here's what was on the setlist...
Biffy Clyro played an epic set at Finsbury Park on Friday (3rd July), kicking-off a huge weekend of music at the North London park.
After supporting sets from special guests Nothing But Thieves, Don Broco, Marmozets and Wavves, Simon Neil and co took to the stage for their biggest ever outdoor show to-date.
As predicted, the Many of Horror rockers did not disappoint, dishing up an incredible career-spanning setlist of 24 songs from across much of their 10 studio albums and three decades of being together.
See their setlist below...
Read more:
Encore:
21. Machines (with Jamie Campbell Bower)
22. Wolves of Winter
23. Bubbles
24. Many of Horror
Read more: