Here's what Biffy Clyro played at their huge Finsbury Park date...

5 July 2026, 16:30

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at Finsbury Park on 3rd July 2026
Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at Finsbury Park on 3rd July 2026. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Scottish rockers played an epic headline show at the north London park on Friday. Here's what was on the setlist...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro played an epic set at Finsbury Park on Friday (3rd July), kicking-off a huge weekend of music at the North London park.

After supporting sets from special guests Nothing But Thieves, Don Broco, Marmozets and Wavves, Simon Neil and co took to the stage for their biggest ever outdoor show to-date.

As predicted, the Many of Horror rockers did not disappoint, dishing up an incredible career-spanning setlist of 24 songs from across much of their 10 studio albums and three decades of being together.

See their setlist below...

Read more:

Biffy Clyro setlist at Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd July 2026:

  1. The Captain
  2. Golden Rule
  3. Who's Got a Match?
  4. Justboy
  5. Biblical
  6. God & Satan
  7. A Little Love
  8. Boom, Blast & Ruin
  9. Instant History
  10. Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies
  11. Hunting Season
  12. Space
  13. Cop Syrup
  14. Different People
  15. A Hunger In Your Haunt
  16. Goodbye
  17. There's No Such Man As Crasp (acapella)
  18. There's No Such Thing as a Jaggy Snake
  19. Black Chandelier
  20. Mountains

Encore:

21. Machines (with Jamie Campbell Bower)
22. Wolves of Winter
23. Bubbles
24. Many of Horror

Read more:

More on Biffy Clyro

Simon Neil onstage at St John Church in Hackney. 10th March 2022

Watch Biffy Clyro play stunning acoustic show in a London church

Biffy Clyro press

Biffy Clyro's The Myth of the Happily Ever After: Track by Track

Biffy Clyro in 2012: Ben Johnston, Simon Neil and James Johnston

How did Biffy Clyro get their name?

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro talk through A Celebration Of Endings album on Radio X

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil has a go at voiceover work

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil lives out his voiceover dreams on Radio X