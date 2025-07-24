Biffy Clyro announce Futique 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates

Biffy Clyro will set out on tour dates next year. Picture: Eva Pentel

The Scottish trio will celebrate their 10th studio album with dates across the UK and Europe. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro have announced tour dates for 2026.

The band - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - recently announced the news of their 10th studio album Futique, which is set for release on 26th September 2025.

Now they've confirmed their plans to support the record with dates across the UK and Europe next year.

Their shows will kick off on Friday 9th January at Belfast's SSE Arena and will include dates at The O2, London, Manchester Co-op Live and two hometown shows at Aberdeen's P&J Live and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Support on their UK & Ireland dates comes from Soft Play and The Armed.

Tickets go on general sale via biffyclyro.com/live on Thursday 31st July from 10am BST and 11am CET with the presale taking place on Tuesday 29th July from 10am BST and 11am CET.

Find out everything you need to know about the dates below:

Biffy Clyro's UK & Ireland Futique tour dates for 2026. Picture: Press

Read more:

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

How to buy tickets:

Ticket pre-sales for all tour dates will begin on Tuesday 29th July at 10 AM local time, followed by general on-sale on Thursday 31st July at 10am local time via biffyclyro.com/live.

Fans can access the pre-sale by Monday 28th July at 3pm local time to pre-order the new album, including exclusive bundles, from the official store.

Visit biffyclyro.com for full tour dates and more info.

Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard

Read more: