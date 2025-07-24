Biffy Clyro announce Futique 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates
24 July 2025, 11:20 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 12:28
The Scottish trio will celebrate their 10th studio album with dates across the UK and Europe. Find out how you can be there.
Listen to this article
Biffy Clyro have announced tour dates for 2026.
The band - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - recently announced the news of their 10th studio album Futique, which is set for release on 26th September 2025.
Now they've confirmed their plans to support the record with dates across the UK and Europe next year.
Their shows will kick off on Friday 9th January at Belfast's SSE Arena and will include dates at The O2, London, Manchester Co-op Live and two hometown shows at Aberdeen's P&J Live and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.
Support on their UK & Ireland dates comes from Soft Play and The Armed.
Tickets go on general sale via biffyclyro.com/live on Thursday 31st July from 10am BST and 11am CET with the presale taking place on Tuesday 29th July from 10am BST and 11am CET.
Find out everything you need to know about the dates below:
Read more:
- The best Biffy Clyro lyrics
- Biffy Clyro announce new album Futique
- Biffy Clyro return with A Little Love single and its arty accompanying video
Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:
- Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom
- Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
- Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom
- Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom
- Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom
- Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom
- Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
How to buy tickets:
- Ticket pre-sales for all tour dates will begin on Tuesday 29th July at 10 AM local time, followed by general on-sale on Thursday 31st July at 10am local time via biffyclyro.com/live.
- Fans can access the pre-sale by Monday 28th July at 3pm local time to pre-order the new album, including exclusive bundles, from the official store.
- Visit biffyclyro.com for full tour dates and more info.
Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard
Read more: