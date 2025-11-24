Biffy Clyro announce headline show at London's Finsbury Park for 2026

Biffy Clyro will play the outdoor date next year. Picture: Eva Pentel

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio will take to the north London park for their biggest headline show to date with Nothing But Thieves as special guests. Find out how to buy tickets.

Biffy Clyro have announced a huge outdoor show next year.

The band - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - will headline London's Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd July 2026, marking their biggest headline show to date.

They'll be joined at the epic date by Nothing But Thieves as special guests, plus support from Don Broco, Marmozets and Waves.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 28th November from 10am here and via biffyclyro.com/live.

Biffy Clyro announce 2026 Finsbury Park date. Picture: Press

Speaking about the date, the Many of Horror rockers said: "Finsbury f***in’ Park - see you in July. This is going to be so special, don’t miss it…”

The band previously teased the big news with a video of themselves at Rowans Tenpin Bowl - Finsbury Park's famous bowling lanes - which suggested there would be "a very special announcement coming next week".

Biffy have previously announced their plans to embark on UK & Ireland dates in support of their number one album, Futique, next year.

The dates - which kick off on 9th January on Dublin's 3Arena and includes a date at The O2, London, will also see the Ayrshire rockers play two homecoming Scottish shows, with one at Aberdeen's P&J Live and the other capping off their tour at the Glasgow OVO Hydro.

See their full dates below and visit biffyclyro.com/live for more.

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9th January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10th January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12th January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14th January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16th January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17th January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18th January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20th January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21st January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

