Biffy Clyro announce 2019 UK festival warm-up show next month

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil in poster for their pre Isle of White festival show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre. Picture: Twitter/Biffy Clyro

Simon Neil and co. will head to Scarborough's Open Air Theatre ahead of their UK festival appearance. Find out how to get tickets.

Biffy Clyro have announced an Isle of Wight festival warm-up show.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of Simon Neil and twin brothers Ben and James Johnston - will play Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on 14 June 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 24 May at 10am.

Biffy to play Isle of Wight festival warm-up at @scarboroughoat on June 14th. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am and via Team Biffy Pre-sale. More at https://t.co/xer5OQxCLp pic.twitter.com/51pED31cg0 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) May 20, 2019

The gig will mark the band's first return to the stage since their gig at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow in December 2018.

The band will then go on to play Isle of White on 16 June, before heading to Germany's Deichbrand festival two days later.

Last week saw the Wolves of Winter rockers return with their first new music since 2016's Ellipsis album.

Balance, Not Symmetry is an original soundtrack for the film of the same name, which is set in the trio's native Scotland.

Listen to the full motion picture soundtrack here:

See the official trailer for the film, which is directed by jamie Adams, below:

The album is available to stream now and the film will be premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival on 23 June 2019.

See the full tracklist for Balance, Not Symmetry:

1. Balance, Not Symmetry

2. All Singing and All Dancing

3. Different Kind of Love

4. Sunrise

5. Pink

6. Colour Wheel

7. Gates of Heaven

8. Fever Dream

9. Navy Blue

10. Tunnels and Trees

11. Plead

12. The Naturals

13. Yellow

14. Touch

15. Jasabiab

16. Following Master

17. Adored

