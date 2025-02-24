Biffy Clyro confirm Eden Sessions show for July

24 February 2025, 15:59

Biffy Clyro will play Eden Sessions on 10th July
Biffy Clyro will play Eden Sessions on 10th July. Picture: Press

The trio have announced another UK date for summer 2025, which features special guests Nova Twins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro have added another date to their string of UK shows this summer.

The trio of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston will play Cornwall's prestigious Eden Sessions on 10th July.

The gig, which marks Biffy's first ever Cornish show, will also feature special guests Nova Twins. The duo of Amy Love and Georgia South have recently released a teaser of their keenly-anticipated third album in the shape of single Monsters.

Tickets for Biffy Clyro at Eden Sessions will go on general sale on Thursday 27th February at 3.30pm.

Full details and ticket info can be found at edensessions.com.

The Biff join the likes of Deftones and Texas on the list of 2025's Eden Sessions shows.

Eden Sessions 2025 dates

  • 12th June Texas plus KT Tunstall
  • 18th June Gary Barlow plus Beverley Knight
  • 25th June The Script plus Tom Walker
  • 26th June Deftones
  • 10th July Biffy Clyro plus Nova Twins
  • 12th July Madness plus Rhoda Dakar

Read more

Biffy meanwhile have been teasing new material, which would mark their first since 2021's Myth Of The Happily Ever After album.

Last month, they shared a clip on Instagram, which saw the trioo walk towards a door with the caption: "Back at It".

Biffy Clyro European Dates 2025

  • 6th June Rock am Ring, Germany
  • 9th June Rock im Park, Germany
  • 11th-15th June Rock For People, Czech Republic
  • 13th June Nova Rock Festival, Austria
  • 20th June Hurricane Festival, Germany
  • 21st June Southside Festival, Germany
  • 22nd June Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
  • 10th July Eden Project, Cornwall
  • 12th July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
  • 8th August Stars In Town, Switzerland

More on Biffy Clyro

Simon Neil onstage at St John Church in Hackney. 10th March 2022

Biffy Clyro play stunning acoustic show in East London church

Biffy Clyro press

Biffy Clyro's The Myth of the Happily Ever After: Track by Track

Biffy Clyro in 2012: Ben Johnston, Simon Neil and James Johnston

How did Biffy Clyro get their name?

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro talk through A Celebration Of Endings album on Radio X

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil has a go at voiceover work

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil lives out his voiceover dreams on Radio X