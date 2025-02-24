Biffy Clyro confirm Eden Sessions show for July

Biffy Clyro will play Eden Sessions on 10th July. Picture: Press

The trio have announced another UK date for summer 2025, which features special guests Nova Twins.

Biffy Clyro have added another date to their string of UK shows this summer.

The trio of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston will play Cornwall's prestigious Eden Sessions on 10th July.

The gig, which marks Biffy's first ever Cornish show, will also feature special guests Nova Twins. The duo of Amy Love and Georgia South have recently released a teaser of their keenly-anticipated third album in the shape of single Monsters.

Tickets for Biffy Clyro at Eden Sessions will go on general sale on Thursday 27th February at 3.30pm.

Full details and ticket info can be found at edensessions.com.

The Biff join the likes of Deftones and Texas on the list of 2025's Eden Sessions shows.

Eden Sessions 2025 dates

12th June Texas plus KT Tunstall

18th June Gary Barlow plus Beverley Knight

25th June The Script plus Tom Walker

26th June Deftones

10th July Biffy Clyro plus Nova Twins

12th July Madness plus Rhoda Dakar

Biffy meanwhile have been teasing new material, which would mark their first since 2021's Myth Of The Happily Ever After album.

Last month, they shared a clip on Instagram, which saw the trioo walk towards a door with the caption: "Back at It".

Biffy Clyro European Dates 2025