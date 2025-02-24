Biffy Clyro confirm Eden Sessions show for July

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
24 February 2025, 15:59
The trio have announced another UK date for summer 2025, which features special guests Nova Twins.
Biffy Clyro have added another date to their string of UK shows this summer.
The trio of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston will play Cornwall's prestigious Eden Sessions on 10th July.
The gig, which marks Biffy's first ever Cornish show, will also feature special guests Nova Twins. The duo of Amy Love and Georgia South have recently released a teaser of their keenly-anticipated third album in the shape of single Monsters.
Tickets for Biffy Clyro at Eden Sessions will go on general sale on Thursday 27th February at 3.30pm.
Full details and ticket info can be found at edensessions.com.
The Biff join the likes of Deftones and Texas on the list of 2025's Eden Sessions shows.
Biffy meanwhile have been teasing new material, which would mark their first since 2021's Myth Of The Happily Ever After album.
Last month, they shared a clip on Instagram, which saw the trioo walk towards a door with the caption: "Back at It".