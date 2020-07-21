Biffy Clyro announce A Celebration of Endings album launch livestream show

Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

Simon Neil and co will play the album in full during the show, which will be broadcast from “an iconic Glasgow venue”.

Biffy Clyro have announced a special livestream to celebrate the release of their new album A Celebration of Endings.

The Scottish trio took to social media to confirm the “unique, one-off worldwide livestream” to mark the release of the album on 15 August 2020.

A statement on the event site explains: "Biffy Clyro perform an ambitious, one-off live show at an iconic Glasgow venue to mark the release of their new album ‘A Celebration of Endings’. This worldwide livestream performance will see the band play the new album in full for the very first time, across different spaces within the venue to create a unique and truly special experience.”

It adds: "The band will also play a selection of songs from other albums during their soundcheck, which will be screened before the performance of ‘A Celebration of Endings’. The performance will be livestreamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. The show will not be available on-demand after it has taken place, and with no audience in attendance, the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets to the livestream broadcast."

Tickets go on sale from Friday 24 July at 9am.

The event will be ticketed and will take place at the following times:

Livestream #1 - UK & Ireland 8pm BST / IST – Saturday 15th August

Livestream #2 - Europe: 9pm CEST / 8pm BST – Saturday 15th August

Livestream #3 - North America & Central/South America: 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT – Saturday 15th August

Livestream #4 - Australia, New Zealand and Asia: 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 7pm JST and KST – Sunday 16th August

Fans can also pre-order a copy of the new album on CD or Vinyl when selecting their tickets for delivery by the release date of August 14th, 2020.

Watch Simon Neil talk about the inspiration for the band's Tiny Indoor Fireworks inspiration: