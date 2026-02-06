Biffy Clyro announce 2026 headline show at Cardiff Castle with English Teacher among support

Biffy Clyro are set for the Welsh gig this year. Picture: Uchechi Adeboye

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish rockers are the final headliners revealed for the summer of shows at the Welsh landmark.

Biffy Clyro have announced a show at Cardiff Castle for 2026.

The Many of Horror rockers will play a headline open-air gig at the Welsh landmark on Thursday 30th July, making them the final reveal for this summer's run at the castle, as part of the Depot Live series.

Joining Simon Neil and co on the day will be Leeds indie rockers and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher and Glaswegian punk outfit Humour.

Tickets for the show are on presale from Thursday 12th February from 10am at depotlive.co.uk/biffyclyro before they go on general sale from Friday 13th February at 10am from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Biffy Clyro join the likes of David Byrne, Chris Stussy, Empire of the Sun, Hollywood Vampires, Self Esteem, Jimmy Eat World, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Richard Ashcroft, Sex Pistols, Two Door Cinema Club and Ethel Cain among the 24 headline shows for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Summer is going to be incredible. It’s our biggest year to date at the castle so it’s pretty special to be revealing Biffy Clyro as our final headline announcement.

“They are a huge act to add to the bill. It will be a brilliant night for music fans and one that will live long in the memory. “

And this is just one of 24 nights where we will see some of the biggest names in music head to Cardiff along with tens of thousands of fans so we cannot wait for summer to begin.”

For more information on the full line-up and and how to buy tickets, visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The news comes after James Johnston announced that he would not be joining Biffy Clyro on their "upcoming tours" due to mental health problems and addiction issues

The bassist of the Scottish trio - which is completed by his twin brother and drummer Ben - told fans he would be stepping down from the band's dates due to issues with mental health and addiction.

Taking to Instagram, the Many of Horror rocker shared a statement, which began: "To everyone,

"I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be joining the band on the upcoming tours. For some time I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have kept concealed for a long time. This has caused significant problems for myself and everyone around me - The time has come to properly address my illnesses and deal with them."

The rocker went on: "I am extremely sorry to Simon & Ben and thank them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding throughout this time.

"I have recently started to receive the professional help I need and would like to reassure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Johnston went on to thank the fans for their support and add that Naomi Macleod will be "taking care of bass duties" with the band on stage.

Biffy Clyro have just completed epic UK tour dates in January and will continue to tour their Futique album with festival dates this summer and a landmark show at London's Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd July 2026, with Nothing But Thieves as special guests, plus support from Don Broco, Marmozets and Waves.

