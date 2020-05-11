Biffy Clyro ask fans to send in videos for their Tiny Indoor Fireworks track

11 May 2020, 12:00

The Scottish trio have revealed they're "planning something special" and want fans to send in clips of themselves singing to be a part of it.

Biffy Clryo ask fans to get involved in their Tiny Indoor Firework video.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and his twin brother Ben on drums - took to social media this week to reveal they are planning "something special" and they want their fans to get involved.

Watch the video which they shared above.

The rockers explained: "We’re planning something special and we want you to be a part of it... Here's how you can get involved:

"We would like you to record 2 portrait video clips of you singing along to this - our new track - 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'. Both videos should be shot standing in front of a neutral backdrop such as a plain white wall."

Biffy Clyro 2020
Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

The Instant History band added: "The first clip should be a side on shot. Looking ahead, we want you to energetically sing ‘Hey, hey, hey!’ For the second video face the camera while singing ‘Hey, hey, hey!’ This shot should be super close with the face taking up the entire screen."

Visit biffyclyro.com/ig to submit your videos singing to Tiny Indoor Fireworks.

Meanwhile, Simon Neil has been sharing his desire to forge a career as a voiceover artist.

The Wolves of Winter rocker dreamed of getting to use his soothing Scottish voice to record audiobooks - and even joked he "almost" quit the band to launch a career after someone complimented his voice.

Speaking on the Midnight Chats podcast, he spilled: "The only reason I'm in a band is so I can move into a voiceover career."

On the praised he received, he recalled: "I was at my friends wedding in London some time and I got asked if I could be their spokesperson. I was completely taken aback."

"And I almost just jacked in the music, honestly," he added jokingly. "I was so flattered!"

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro delay ticket sales for 2020 UK, European & Australian tour dates due to coronavirus

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro delay A Celebration of Endings album and share new release date

Latest Videos

Tom Grennan with an image of his brother's freshly cut hair inset

WATCH: Tom Grennan tries hand at barbing as he cuts brother’s hair

Tom Grennan

Steve Carell in the trailer for Netflix's Space Force

Who stars in Space Force with Steve Carell & when is it released on Netflix?

News

Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles brings back the Stupid Amnesty and it's epic

The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne impersonates an SAS soldier on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: SAS Dom is actually the best thing ever

The Chris Moyles Show

Biffy Clyro Songs

Biffy Clyro Latest

See more Biffy Clyro Latest

Simon Neil as Biffy Clyro Perform At The Roundhouse, London in 2019

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil wants a voiceover career

Richard Ashcroft at Glastonbury 2008

The Best Band Aliases And Pseudonyms

Features

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro delay A Celebration of Endings album and share new release date
Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro delay ticket sales for 2020 UK, European & Australian tour dates due to coronavirus
The Who's Roger Daltrey, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and The Who's Pete Townshend

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil reveals ear damage after not listening to The Who's warnings about playing too loud