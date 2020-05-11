Biffy Clyro ask fans to send in videos for their Tiny Indoor Fireworks track

The Scottish trio have revealed they're "planning something special" and want fans to send in clips of themselves singing to be a part of it.

Biffy Clryo ask fans to get involved in their Tiny Indoor Firework video.

The Scottish trio - comprised of frontman Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and his twin brother Ben on drums - took to social media this week to reveal they are planning "something special" and they want their fans to get involved.

Watch the video which they shared above.

The rockers explained: "We’re planning something special and we want you to be a part of it... Here's how you can get involved:

"We would like you to record 2 portrait video clips of you singing along to this - our new track - 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'. Both videos should be shot standing in front of a neutral backdrop such as a plain white wall."



Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

The Instant History band added: "The first clip should be a side on shot. Looking ahead, we want you to energetically sing ‘Hey, hey, hey!’ For the second video face the camera while singing ‘Hey, hey, hey!’ This shot should be super close with the face taking up the entire screen."

Meanwhile, Simon Neil has been sharing his desire to forge a career as a voiceover artist.

The Wolves of Winter rocker dreamed of getting to use his soothing Scottish voice to record audiobooks - and even joked he "almost" quit the band to launch a career after someone complimented his voice.

Speaking on the Midnight Chats podcast, he spilled: "The only reason I'm in a band is so I can move into a voiceover career."

On the praised he received, he recalled: "I was at my friends wedding in London some time and I got asked if I could be their spokesperson. I was completely taken aback."

"And I almost just jacked in the music, honestly," he added jokingly. "I was so flattered!"

