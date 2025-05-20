Biffy Clyro set for a surprise last minute Glasgow gig under early band name?

Biffy Clyro could be set for a last minute show in Scotland. Picture: Brennan Bucannan

The Scottish trio could be set for a surprise show in their native country after tickets went for sale under their very early band name Screwfish.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro could be set for a last minute, surprise show this week.

The Scottish trio - comprised of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston - teased their return earlier this year and announced they'd be playing dates at several festivals this summer.

However, this week saw tickets for a gig in Glasgow become available under the moniker Screwfish, which eagle-eyed fans noticed was an early band name for the Ayrshire rockers.

The show, which takes place in the city's SWG3 on Thursday 21st May appears to have now sold out according to Ticketmaster, but if it is indeed a Biffy show, it would mark their first live performance since Glasgow Barrowlands Ballroom in October last year.

Read more:

Last year saw the Kilmarnock rockers celebrate their first three albums with special dates in London's Shepherds Bush Empire and Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom last October.

The series of six gigs, titled Celebration of Beginnings (in a nod to the title for their 2020 album A Celebrations Of Endings), saw them play one of their first three records; Blackened Sky (2002), The Vertigo of Bliss (2003) and Infinity Land (2004) - in full on each night.

The Howl rockers shared plenty of photos from across the events, wrapping up the sextet of shows by thanking their mega-fans for the "incredible" and "awesome" response.

Biffy previously teased their return and the possibility of new material back in January when they shared a clip on Instagram, which saw the trio walk towards a door with the caption: "Back at It".

Biffy Clyro tease they’re “back a it” in teaser clip

If the band do release a new album, it would mark their first studio effort since 2021's Myth Of The Happily Ever After, following Blackened Sky (2002), The Vertigo of Bliss (2003), Infinity Land (2004), Puzzle (2007), Only Revolutions (2009), Opposites (2013), Ellipsis (2016) and A Celebration of Endings (2020).

For now, The Biff are set for a flurry of European festival dates, before returning to the UK for a stint at Glastonbury Festival, TRNSMT Festival and not one, but two headline dates at Eden Sessions "amid soaring ticket sales".

The Mountains trio will play the famous Cornish gig series and its iconic bio domes on 9th and 10th July 2025, marking their first ever show in Cornwall.

The gig will also feature special guests Nova Twins, who are comprised of acclaimed rock duo Amy Love and Georgia South.

Once their duo of shows down south are complete, the band will return back up to Scotland for a homecoming set at TRNSMT Festival 2025, which takes place on Glasgow Green.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

See Biffy Clyro's UK & European Dates for 2025: