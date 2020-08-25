Biffy Clyro announce homecoming show for 2021

The band will play Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 25 June.

Biffy Clyro have announced a special homecoming show for next summer.

The trio - who have just celebrated a Number 1 album with A Celebration Of Endings - will play Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 25 June 2021.

Also on the bill will be Yungblud, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Porridge Radio.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28th August at 9am via gigsinscotland.com, but there will be pre-sales available via BiffyClyro.com

Meanwhile, Biffy have been forced to shelve plans to mark their 20th anniversary in 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Drummer Ben Johnston told the Daily Star: "We had planned something then this all happened so it's going to be impossible to fit it all in with the new album.

"It will be a strange non-anniversary. We will have to wait for 25."

The first Biffy EP, Thekidswhopoptodaywillrocktomorrow, was released in June 2000.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Biffy were forced to postpone all of their planned tour dates across the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia.

However, they have tentatively announced the Fingers Crossed tour for next summer, if concerts can return safely in 2021.

Johnston joked that Simon Neil must be a "clairvoyant" because the songs on A Celebration Of Endings are spookily apt for the current situation.

He said: "Songs have taken on a new dimension and it's interesting how on-point the lyrics are for where we are now."

The Fingers Crossed tour is set to kick off in Liverpool on 11 April 2021 and wind up at Bristol's O2 Academy on the 17th.