Biffy Clyro bassist James Johnston to sit out upcoming tour dates due to mental health problems and addiction issues

Biffy Clyro bassist James Johnston at Rock Am Ring 2025. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty

The Biffy Clyro bassist has shared a statement that he will won't be joining the band on their Futique tour dates next year.

James Johnston has announced that he will not be joining Biffy Clyro on their "upcoming tours".

The bassist of the Scottish trio - which is completed by frontman Simon Neil and his twin brother and drummer Ben - has revealed that he will be stepping down from the band's dates due to issues with mental health and addiction.

Taking to Instagram, the Many of Horror rocker shared a statement, which began: "To everyone,

"I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be joining the band on the upcoming tours. For some time I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have kept concealed for a long time. This has caused significant problems for myself and everyone around me - The time has come to properly address my illnesses and deal with them."

Read his full post below:

The rocker went on: "I am extremely sorry to Simon & Ben and thank them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding throughout this time.

"I have recently started to receive the professional help I need and would like to reassure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Johnston went on to thank the fans for their support and add that Naomi Macleod will be "taking care of bass duties" with the band on stage.

Biffy Clyro will set out on tour dates next year. Picture: Eva Pentel

The news comes after Biffy were forced to postpone their North American dates in December 2025, due to an administrative mix-up with visas, which saw the wrong start date added to their forms.

Frontman Simon Neil took to Instagram to express his anger and frustration at the error, which he said could not be rectified, despite reaching out to immigration lawyers or congress.

Biffy Clyro will kick off 2026 with a month-long tour across the UK with Soft Play as their special guests, before heading to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, with slots across string of summer festivals.

The band will also play their own headline outdoor show at London's Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd July 2026, with Nothing But Thieves as special guests, plus support from Don Broco, Marmozets and Waves.

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Friday 3rd July - Finsbury Park, London, United Kingdom

Visit biffyclyro.com/live for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

