Biffy Clyro announce new album Futique ahead of Glastonbury performance

Biffy Clyro have announced a new album. Picture: Eva Pentel

The Scottish trio have shared the details of their long-awaited album, which will be released on 26th September.

Biffy Clyro have announced the details of their 10th studio album, Futique, ahead of their Glastonbury set this week.

Following their return with the recent single A Little Love, the Ayrshire trio - comprised of Simon Neil, James and Ben Johnston - have now confirmed they will release the follow-up to 2021’s A Myth of the Happily Ever After on 26th September 2025.

Speaking of the record, Simon Neil explains: “Futique’ is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time - we are never aware when we do anything for the last time and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your ‘Futique’?”

Biffy Clyro's Futique album artwork. Picture: Press

"The idea behind the title was informed by Neil's thoughts on how our perceptions of memory have shifted during the digital era," reads a press release. "Whereas once people might keep their treasured memories filed away in photo albums, now a seemingly infinite amount of images spanning years of our lives can be accessed in a split second on our phones.

"That led to reminiscing about the people and the things he misses from his youth. But more intriguingly, it inspired a different thought: what are the things that he cherishes now that he will miss in the future? It was a thought-provoking concept that gained greater pertinence as he spent much of 2023 touring with his leftfield extreme metal band Empire State Bastard."

Earlier this month, the band returned with A Little Love and its accompanying video, which is directed by Piers Dennis and choreographed by Steven Hoggett.

The band are due to play a set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage this Friday 27th June at 8.15pm.

See Biffy Clyro's upcoming live dates below:

27th June - UK, Glastonbury Festival

9th July - UK, Eden Sessions

10th July - UK, Eden Sessions

12th July- UK, TRNSMT

8th August - Switzerland, Stars In Town

