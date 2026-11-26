Biffy Clyro's 2027 summer dates: Everything we know so far...

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil. Picture: Uchechi Adeboye

The Scottish rockers played an epic headline show at the north London park on Friday. Here's what was on the setlist...

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Biffy Clyro have begun announcing live outdoor dates for summer 2027.

Fresh from their epci Futique tour - which included a milestone headline date at London's Finsbury Park and homecoming shows at Aberdeen's P&J Live, The OVO Hydro, Glasgow and Edinburgh Summer Sessions - Simon Neil and co are now beginning to plot dates for 2027.

Simon Neil and co have just freshly announced a headline date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, where they'll be joined by special guests 9:3, but they also been confirmed for two headline festival sets so far.

Find out what Biffy are heading in summer 2027 so far and how you can be there...

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What are Biffy Clyro's 2027 summer dates?

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro LIVE with Barclaycard | Radio X

With four UK Number 1 albums to their name Biffy Clyro are one of the UK's most successful and celebrated rock bands. Their latest album, Futique - which included the lead single A Little Love - was released on 19th September 2025 to widespread acclaim.

Renowned for their explosive live shows, the band have headlined some of the UK's biggest stages, including TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds Festivals.

Biffy Clyro kicked-off 2026 with their biggest-ever sold-out UK arena tour and played their largest headline shows to date at London's Finsbury Park and Edinburgh's Royal Highland Showgrounds.

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