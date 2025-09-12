Biffy Clyro announce intimate Futique album release show in London

Biffy Clyro have announced a special live date. Picture: Eva Pentel

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio will play an intimate date at London's Here At Outernet the night before the album is released.

Biffy Clyro have announced an imtimate London show to celebrate the release of their forthcoming record, Futique.

The Ayrshire trio - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - are set to play London's Here At Outernet venue on 18th September, the day before their 10th studio album is unleashed.

Fans who pre-order Futique HERE by 10am BST on Tuesday 16th September will gain access to a pre-sale for tickets to the show, which takes place from 10am on Wednesday 17th September.

Any remaining tickets will then go on sale at 3pm that same day.

Biffy Clyro Futique album celebration show poster. Picture: Press

Frontman Simon Neil said of the announcement: “We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Futique’ with you all… this is going to be incredibly special!”

To celebrate the news, Biffy Clyro are also launching some special limited edition Screwfish Futique album formats via their official store.

A new vinyl and a new cassette both feature alternative artwork, complete with the Screwfish logo in place of Biffy Clyro, Plus - an exclusive t-shirt design and various album bundles are available now.

Visit the Biffy Clyro store here.

The Screwfish name is of special significance to the band as it was their early moniker and was the same name they chose to advertise their secret show to kick-off the Futique era at Glasgow’s SWG3 Warehouse, where they debuted the then-new songs A Little Love and A Thousand And One.

The news of Biffy's special date comes comes after the band shared their new song True Believer.

The song is the next track to be taken from the Scottish trio's 10th studio album, Futique, which is set for release on 19th September.

Watch the official visualiser for the song below, which compiles footage from the new album's era so far, blending visuals from recording sessions, their summer live shows and behind-the-scenes content.

Biffy Clyro - True Believer (Official Visualiser)

Speaking of the track, frontman Simon Neil said: "True Believer is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions. Try not to doubt yourself so much. Whenever you're in those moments to make big life decisions, you're not as flippant as you think you are. Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Why did I make that decision?’ and actually, I knew exactly what I was doing at the time. So have faith in yourself and the people you love. Love is the only thing in my life I have conditional faith in. It’s what drives my relationships and our music."

The song follows the release of the lead single A Little Love- an affirming track, which came alongside an artistic Piers Dennis-directed video, as well as its follow-up Hunting Season.

Biffy Clyro - A Little Love (Official Music Video)

Futique is available to pre-order.

The band also recently shared intimate stripped-back dates for October this year and added second performances to each show.

Remaining tickets for the dates, listed below, are available HERE. £1 of every ticket from the UK arena shows will be donated to the LIVE Trust, in support of UK grassroots artists, venues and promoters.

See Biffy Clyro's 2025 acoustic dates here:

13th October: Banquet Records @ Circuit, London, Kingston - SOLD OUT

14th October: Truck Store @ O2 Academy, Oxford - SOLD OUT

16th October: Rough Trade @ The Prospect Building, Bristol - SOLD OUT

17th October: Jacaranda @ Camp & Furnace - SOLD OUT

19th October: Crash @ Beckett Uni, Leeds - SOLD OUT

21st October: Assai @ Fat Sams, Dundee - SOLD OUT

22nd October: Assai @ SWG3 - SOLD OUT

Next year will also see the band embark on Futique 2026 UK and European tour dates, with Soft Play and The Armed as special guests.

See their Futique dates below and find all remaining tickets at biffyclyro.com/live.

Biffy Clyro's UK & Ireland Futique tour dates for 2026. Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro's 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 9 January - SSE Arena - Belfast, United Kingdom

Saturday 10 January - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Monday 12 January - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wednesday 14 January - The O2 -London, United Kingdom

Friday 16 January - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Saturday 17 January - Co-op Live - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sunday 18 January - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

Tuesday 20 January - P&J Live - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Wednesday 21 January - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Biffy Clyro - Many of Horror LIVE | Radio X Presents With Barclaycard

