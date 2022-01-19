Why George Martin signed The Beatles: "They were the kind of people that you liked to be with"

The Beatles receive their first ever silver disc for the single Please Please Me alongside their producer George Martin: 5 April 1963. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A video has emerged of the legendary producer telling his grandaughter why the Fab Four made such an impact on him back in the 1960s.

The late Sir George Martin claimed that he signed The Beatles back in 1962 because "They were the kind of people that you liked to be with... and if I feel this way about them, other people will feel this way about them."

The legendary producer - who is often referred to as "The Fifth Beatle" - is shown reminiscing to his granddaughter in a charming clip shared on social media by his son, Giles.

I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. “I figured if I like them this much other people might too” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4bf96b4zS — Giles Martin (@mashupmartin) January 19, 2022

The clip shows Sir George recalling when he first heard about the band. "Well, that's a silly name for a start. Who'd ever want a group with the name Beatles?"

Despite his reservations, the quartet - under the supervision of manager Brian Epstein - made their way from their native Liverpool to London's Abbey Road studios on 6 June 1962 for an audition. At this stage, they were joined by drummer Pete Best rather than Ringo Starr.

George Martin signed The Beatles to the Parlophone label in the summer of 1962. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Martin went on: ""When I listened to what they did, it was okay, but it wasn't brilliant," he says. "It was okay, you know. So I thought, why should I be interested in this?

"But, the magic came when I started to get to know them, because they were terribly good people to know. They were funny, they were very clever... and they were the kind of people that you liked to be with.

"And so I thought, well, if I feel this way about them, other people will feel this way about them. So therefore, they should be very popular."

Sir George Martin died in March 2016, aged 90. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Sir George Martin died in 2016, aged 90. Posting the clip of his father and daughter together, Giles Martin said: "I don't normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles.

"Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons."

The Beatles' popularity has seen a resurgence in recent months, following the release of Peter Jackson's three-part documentary Get Back, which charts the band's attempt to rehearse for a live show in the winter of 1969.

The "rooftop gig" section of the film will have an exclusive one-night-only screening on the 53rd anniversary of the event on Sunday 30th January at IMAX cinemas. The full Get Back series will then receive a DVD and blu-ray release in February.