Watch the cast of the upcoming Beatles biopics recreate the Abbey Road cover shoot

The cast of the upcoming Beatles biopics (L-R) Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & Joseph Quinn and The Beatles' Abbey Road cover inset. Picture: Sony Pictures Publicity UK, Apple Records/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Harris Dickinson and Barry Keoghan were spotted making the band's iconic crossing at the musical landmark.

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The cast of The Beatles biopics have been captured recreating the moment the band shot their Abbey Road cover.

Filming for Sam Mendes' project about the fab four - starring Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr - has begun with the four films set to be simultaneously released on 7th April 2028.

Last year the first look of the cast in their roles was revealed and now fans get a chance to watch them reenact the moment the band walked across the famous pedestrian crossing outside the famous studio that gave their 1969 album its name.

Watch a clip of them crossing Abbey Road below:

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The cast have also been captured recreating the band's famous concert at Shea Stadium, which you can see below.

Alongside those portraying the Fab Four, the cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Paul McCartney's wife Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison's wife Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo Starr's wife Maureen Starkey.

Most recently added to the cast at the end of last year were the likes of David Morrissey who will play Paul McCartney's father Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as John Lennon's aunt Mimi Smith , Bobby Schofield as trusted childhood friend, road manager and eventual Apple Corps exec Neil Aspinall and James Norton who will play the band's legendary manager and 'fifth Beatle' Brian Epstein.

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The landmark four-film cinematic project will delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February 2024.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

Dam Mendes' four Beatles biopics are set for release on 7th April 2028.

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