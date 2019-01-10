VIDEO: Rami Malek has an epic story about Paul McCartney's London gig
10 January 2019, 15:10 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 15:18
The Bohemian Rhapsody star has revealed the request made to him by The Beatles legend backstage after his London gig.
Rami Malek has reminisced about the time he watched and met Paul McCartney in London last year.
The Bohemian Rhapsody star - who plays the late Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic has opened up about how the role has allowed him to meet some of his musical heroes.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live about watching The Beatles' legend's last gig of 2018 at The O2, London with Ringo Starr on one side and The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood on the other, he gushed: "It was absolutely bananas, then I got taken backstage like i was the actual Freddie Mercury."
He continued: Then Paul said to me, 'I'm going to do my best Beatles pose, you do your best Freddie Mercury pose and let's take a photo,' and my arm shot straight up in the air."
The Bad Robot star added that although someone took a picture he's yet to find it.
Watch the moment Macca invited his fellow Beatle Ringo and Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood on stage for a rendition of Get Back:
