VIDEO: Rami Malek has an epic story about Paul McCartney's London gig

The Bohemian Rhapsody star has revealed the request made to him by The Beatles legend backstage after his London gig.

Rami Malek has reminisced about the time he watched and met Paul McCartney in London last year.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star - who plays the late Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic has opened up about how the role has allowed him to meet some of his musical heroes.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live about watching The Beatles' legend's last gig of 2018 at The O2, London with Ringo Starr on one side and The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood on the other, he gushed: "It was absolutely bananas, then I got taken backstage like i was the actual Freddie Mercury."

He continued: Then Paul said to me, 'I'm going to do my best Beatles pose, you do your best Freddie Mercury pose and let's take a photo,' and my arm shot straight up in the air."

The Bad Robot star added that although someone took a picture he's yet to find it.

Rami Malek and Paul McCartney. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto/Sipa USA & ibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Watch the moment Macca invited his fellow Beatle Ringo and Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood on stage for a rendition of Get Back:

See Paul McCartney's setlist from 16 December at The O2, London:

A Hard Day's Night

Junior's Farm

All My Loving

Letting Go

Who Cares

Got To Get You Into My Life

Come On To Me

Let Me Roll It

I've Got A Feeling

Let 'Em In

My Valentine

1985

Maybe I'm Amazed

I've Just Seen A Face

In Spite Of All The Danger

From Me To You

Dance Tonight

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Here Today

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna

Eleanor Rigby

Fuh You

Mr Kite

Something

Obla Di Obla Da

Band On The Run

Back In The USSR

Let It Be

Live And Let Die

Hey Jude



Encore:

Birthday

Wonderful Christmas Time

Get Back (with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood)

Sgt Pepper

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers



READ MORE: The Beatles' White Album - the stories behind all the songs

