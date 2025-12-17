Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard directs music video for George Harrison's Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

Stranger Things actor and the late Beatles legend George Harrison. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty, YouTube/George Harrison, Mark Sullivan/Contour by Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The star, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, has directed a video with stop motion visuals for the late Beatle's 1973 single.

Finn Wolfhard has directed the first ever music video for George Harrison's Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth).

The actor and musician - who stars as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things - has helmed a video for the late Beatle's 1973 single, which takes fans through the gardens of Harrison's private estate, Friar Park, in Henley-On-Thames.

The video was a result of a collaboration with was a collaboration between Toronto-based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures.

Watch it below:

George Harrison - Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) [Official Video]

Wolfhard said of the release: "To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honour".

The Canadian star who is also a musician himself, added: "It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

Meanwhile, the video comes hot off the heels of the latest trailer for Stranger Things season 5 volume two.

The dramatic trailer gives an insight into the final chapter of the series, seeing its main characters having to make some some difficult decisions as they face off against Vecna.

Those wanting to see how the show ends have just a little longer to wait as Stranger Things volume two is released on Christmas Day.

Watch the iconic trailer below:

Watch the trailer for Stranger Things 5 - Volume 2

The first half of the fifth and final season of hit Netflix show is available to watch now, and - despite it being billed as the end of the series - some cast members members might consider doing a sixth if the price was right.

Quizzed by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if this was really 'it', stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp - who play Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair and Will Byers in the show - said: "Yes".

However, when asked what the outcome would be if they backed up the money truck, McLaughlin joked: "Oh, well, of course! I mean, with these guys? We've been making money together for a long time."

Watch our interview with them here:

Is this REALLY the final season of Stranger Things?

WSQK The Squawk - the Stranger Things radio station that's always turned up to 11! Listen now on Global Player, thanks to Netflix UK.

Introducing WSQK The Squawk: A Stranger Things Radio Station

