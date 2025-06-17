Three Beatles members' sons team up on new Mantra of the Cosmos song

Sean Ono Lennon, Zak Starkey and James McCartney. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Alamy/ Geisler-Fotopress GmbH / Alamy, Capital Pictures/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

Sean Lennon and James McCartney have joined forces with Zak Starkey & Mantra of the Cosmos on the new track entitled Rip Off.

Three sons of Beatles members have collaborated on a new song.

Sir Paul McCartney's son James McCartney and the late John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon have joined forces with Sir Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey and the Mantra Of The Cosmos on their new song Rip Off.

Despite their fatherly ties, Cosmos drummer Starkey has insisted their work with his band - completed by Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape)- is available to listen to online, sounds nothing like the Fab Four.

Asked if it has a resemblance to The Beatles, Starkey told The Telegraph: "No it’s not.

"It’s like Mantra Of The Cosmos with them in it. It’s Sean of the Cosmos and James of the Cosmos, it’s still my band."

Listen to a snippet of the track below:

The 59-year-old drummer - who is the eldest of Ringo's three children with late hairdresser Maureen Cox - is also adamant he doesn't have the same kind of wealth as his fellow Beatles offspring, because they inherited money from their parents while Zak's mum died penniless in 1994.

"[The others have] loads of money because their dads are dead," he told the newspaper. James’ mum [Linda McCartney] is dead. Left him a lot of money.

"[But] my mum died skint with a whole desk-full of brown envelopes that she never opened because she spent all her money on her friends."

Referring to recently losing his position as long-term touring drummer with The Who, he added: "And now I haven’t got a job."

Rip Off isn't the first Mantra of the Cosmos collaboration between the offspring of the legendary Liverpool band either, with Sean and James having previously teamed up with them in 2024 on the track Primrose Hill.

News of the song has followed the band's song with Noel Gallagher being made available to stream last week.

The Oasis rocker previously lent his vocals to the supergroup's track, Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous), which was released exclusively as a limited edition vinyl.

Noel Gallagher features on Mantra Of The Cosmos' new track. Picture: Matt Crockett, Andrzej Liguz/Neil Cooper

Watch its official video, which was filmed by Zak Starkey using his four-year-old daughter’s toys and edited by Nick Franco of 1185Films, below:

Previously speaking of their collab, Gallagher said: "Mantra Of The Cosmos is like Dylan, Dali and Ginsberg on a rocket ship to the moon to have it with the Clangers.”

Starkey said of the collaboration: "It’s not every day that the greatest songwriter of my generation – not to mention Shaun, the greatest beat poet of our times – sends a tune to me, and I was in a daze for a bit cos it’s not something you want to f*** up! It came together great – everyone digs it!"

