Robbie Williams on course to top The Beatles record with 16th number one album BRITPOP

22 January 2026, 10:08

Robbie Williams in 2022 and The Beatles in 1964
Robbie Williams in 2022 and The Beatles in 1964.
The Angels singer admitted he wants to take the record "more than anything".

Robbie Williams is reportedly on course to achieve his 16th UK number one album with BRITPOP breaking a record previously set by The Beatles.

According to reports, the Angels singer is likely to take the top spot with his 13th studio release this Friday (23rd January), will will mean he overtakes the Fab Four's record of scoring a UK number one with 15 albums.

Last year saw Williams tie with the legendary British band when he hit the top spot with the Better Man soundtrack, which comes from his autobiographical film of the same name.

BRITPOP is said to currently leading the way in the midweek charts, with Williams ahead of Madison Beer, Sleaford Mods and Nathan Evans/SAINT PHNX.

The achievement isn't one that's lost on the former Take That star either, with Williams sharing his desire to topple The Beatles record.

Asked by the BBC how he feels about the project, he replied: “Yeah I want that more than anything in my career right now, of course I do.”

He added: “Let me just qualify that by saying I’ve broken the matrix. When that sort of record is mentioned and it’s me, I don’t know how that’s happened, I just know that it has. It massively makes my imposter syndrome come out to play and the first thing I feel is embarrassed about it.”

Should Williams reach the impressive milestone, a chart-topping BRITPOP would follow his previous number one releases; Life thru a Lens (1997), I've Been Expecting You (1998), Sing When You're Winning (2000), Swing When You're Winning (2001), Escapology (2002), Greatest Hits (2004), Intensive Care (2005), Rudebox (2006), In and Out of Consciousness: Greatest Hits 1990–2010 (2010), Take the Crown (2012), Swings Both Ways (2013), The Heavy Entertainment Show (2016), The Christmas Present (2019), XXV, Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2024).

