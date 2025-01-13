Ringo Starr says he only wants to be in a band

13 January 2025, 15:22

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Perform At Pechanga Resort Casino
Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Perform At Pechanga Resort Casino. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles drummer has spoken about his new album and touring with his All-Starr Band.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ringo Starr isn't interested in being a solo artist and "only wants to be in a band".

The Beatles drummer, who has toured with his All-Starr Band since the 1980s in varying line-ups, has maintained he wouldn't want to be fully solo because he hates the idea of of being "out there on [my] own".

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he revealed: "I only want to be in a band. I don’t want to be out on my own. There’s no way you can go out there and do Yesterday just on drums."

Read more:

The 84 year old musician also admitted that although he can "hold a tune," he used to wish he had a different voice.

"Well, I always wanted to be someone else," he told the newspaper. "Like Jerry Lee [Lewis] or someone! I mean, I can hold a tune, as long as it’s in my key. And it just worked out with The Beatles because John and Paul were great writers.

"That’s what made us. And I’d get one song. And a couple of them were really good, you know, With a Little Help from My Friends and Yellow Submarine. They’re still huge and I still do them on tour. They wrote me a lot of really nice songs."

Ringo also discussed his latest project, Look Up - a collaboration with producer T.Bone Burnett, who helped write nine of the album's 11 songs.

Though he admitted he hadn't set out to record a country album, the famed producer sent him a song that blew him away.

He revealed: "There was no plan to make a country record. He sent me this beautiful country track, and that blows me away even today.

"I thought he’d be sending me a rock-pop sort of song, because you’re just in that world."

The sticksman recently took part in a mini Beatles reunion with Paul McCartney as he closed his 2024 Got Back tour at The O2, London.

After inviting Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood for a performance of Get Back, Macca then invited his ex-bandmate to the stage for the encore, telling the crowds: "So, we have another surprise for you. Bringing to the stage, the mighty, the one and only, Ringo Starr!"

The legendary duo went on to perform Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) before going going straight into an electrifying version of Helter Skelter.

Read more:

More on The Beatles

See more More on The Beatles

The Beatles in October 1968: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon

Why did The Beatles break up? The true story of who left the band first

The Beatles performing live on the roof of 3, Savlle Row, 30 January 1969

Which songs did The Beatles play at their famous "rooftop" concert?

Paul McCartney at The Beatles' "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

John Lennon and Ringo Starr in October 1968, as they appeared on the cover of "The White Album"

Did John Lennon really say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

The Beatles in 1968: John Lennon, Paul McCartney George Harrison, Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ White Album Songs: Everything You Need To Know

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Linkin Park have been crowned winners of he Record Of The Year 2024

Linkin Park named Radio X Record Of The Year 2024 winners

Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Linkin Park, Fontaines D.C. and Sam Fender

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

Get your Classic Rock party started with big tunes from the Rolling Stones, Journey, AC/DC and Prince

The Top Classic Rock New Year's Party songs

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Blossoms present their highlights of 2024, including Coldplay at Glastonbury, the Oasis reunion and a famous hippo.

Blossoms present The A To X of 2024

Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party

The 25 best albums of 2024

Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2024 and they're all available on Global Player

The best podcasts of 2024