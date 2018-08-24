Pretty Green Unveil Beatles White Album Collection

24 August 2018, 18:30 | Updated: 24 August 2018, 18:36

Pretty Green Beatles White Album collection
Pretty Green Beatles White Album collection. Picture: Pretty Green

Liam Gallagher’s fashion house has revealed details of a new line celebrating the classic 1968 double-LP.

Pretty Green have announced details of a special range of Beatles designs to mark the 50th anniversary of the White Album.

The band released their double LP in November 1968 and now Liam Gallagher’s company have created a range of clothing based on the record’s minimalist artwork.

Some of the pieces have used the “Mad Day Out” photo session as inspiration - this was an event that took place on the afternoon of 28 July 1968 where the four Beatles were photographed by the press.

The “Truffle Print” t-shirt features the four hand-out photos of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr that came included with the double LP.

Pretty Green Truffle Beatles Print
Pretty Green Truffle Beatles Print. Picture: Pretty Green

It's Pretty Green's third collaboration with The Beatles and follow's their collection inspired by the 50th anniversary of Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in 2017.

Other pieces are inspired by the songs on the 30-track album, including “Revolution”, “Blackbird” and “Prudence” print shirts and polo shirts.

Pretty Green Blackbird polo shirt
Pretty Green Blackbird polo shirt. Picture: Pretty Green

You can even buy a very nice white “Lennon”-style cap embossed with the White Album logo…

Pretty Green Revolution hat
Pretty Green Revolution hat. Picture: Pretty Green

The range will be launched with a special event at the Pretty Green store in Carnaby Street on Thursday 30 August that also featured The View's Kyle Falconer performing.

