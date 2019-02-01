Paul McCartney thought a bottle of whisky costs just £2

The Beatles legend's biographer Barry Miles has recalled a time a few years back when the Hey Jude singer provided just £2 for a trip to the off licence.

Paul McCartney is one of two surviving members of The Beatles and one of the most famous musicians on the planet, so it's no surprise he might be a little out of touch when it comes to a few ordinary subjects.

But a story from biographer Barry Miles - who wrote the 1997 McCartney biography Many Years From Now - revealed how just a few years ago the Hey Jude legend tried to buy a bottle of alcohol and was way off the mark when it came to price.

Speaking to The Express, Miles - who is working on The People's Beatles Project - explained: "He desperately wanted to be a normal person. Wherever possible he would take a bus somewhere…and was very anxious to stay in touch with what he regarded as ordinary people."

The writer recalled: "I remember just a few years ago when I was at his studio, he asked one of the roadies to go out and buy him a bottle of whisky, because he had people coming over, and he gave him £2.

"And the roadie said, ‘Well it’s gone up since then Paul.’”

Defending the famous Beatle, Miles added: "In the end, you can’t be normal. You can’t be that famous for that many years and still be in touch with ordinary people."

Macca might not be very ordinary but he was inspired by his everyday experience of being a grandfather to write a children's book.

