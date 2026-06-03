Paul McCartney announces The Boys Of Dungeon Lane In Conversation event for London

3 June 2026, 10:03 | Updated: 3 June 2026, 10:27

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney is set for a special event in Camden. Picture: Mary McCartney

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles legend is set to discuss his new solo album at the Roundhouse in London next week. Find out how to buy tickets.

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Paul McCartney has announced a special evening to discuss his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

The Beatles legend will appear at London's Roundhouse on Wednesday 10th June to talk about his 20th solo studio album and the journey behind its creation.

A press release explains:"In this unique live event, Paul will reflect on the making of the album from its earliest beginnings, sharing stories and insights from his first meeting with producer Andrew Watt in 2021 through to the recording process, songwriting, duetting with Ringo for the first time, artwork development and the album’s release last week. The audience will gain a rare, first-hand perspective on how The Boys of Dungeon Lane came to life, and hear the new music played amongst Paul’s stories."

Tickets for the event go on sale here from Wednesday 3rd June at 10am.

Paul McCartney's The Boys From Dungeon Lane event takes place on 10th June
Paul McCartney's The Boys From Dungeon Lane event takes place on 10th June. Picture: Press

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McCartney's The Boys of Dungeon Lane album was released on Friday 29th May to critical acclaim.

The first solo record to come from the former Beatle in over five years; the album is described as a "revealing collection of never-before shared stories, personal memories, and some newly inspired love songs, from one of the most culturally significant figures of our time."

A press release adds: "Turning the lens inward, Paul revisits the formative years that shaped both his life, and the very foundations of modern popular culture. The album is arguably his most personal and introspective to date, untold stories that transport the listener back to where it all began.

"The new songs find Paul in a candid, vulnerable and reflective mood, writing with rare openness about his childhood in post-war Liverpool, the resilience of his parents, and early adventures with George Harrison and John Lennon long before the world had ever heard of Beatlemania. The Boys of Dungeon Lane is the story before THE story."

The album also contains Macca's first official duet with his former bandmate Ringo Starr. Listen to Home to Us below:

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr - Home to Us (Lyric Video)

Stream the album in full below:

Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane tracklist:

  • As You Lie There
  • Lost Horizon
  • Days We Left Behind
  • Ripples in a Pond
  • Mountain Top
  • Down South
  • We Two
  • Come Inside
  • Never Know
  • Home to Us
  • Life Can Be Hard
  • First Star of the Night
  • Salesman Saint
  • Momma Gets By

Watch Paul McCartney Recreates The Beatles' Iconic Abbey Road Cover

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