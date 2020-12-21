Paul McCartney: It's "stupid" when people say face masks infringe on civil liberties

The Beatles legend has spoken out about the coronavirus pandemic and shared his strong views on wearing protective face wear.

Paul McCartney has slammed people who refuse to wear face masks because they think it infringes on their civil liberties.

The Beatles frontman took part in an interview to talk about the release of his latest album McCartney III, when the subject of the coronavirus pandemic came up.

Speaking to journalist Seth Doane, he said: "I don't want to give it to anyone, I don't want to get it.

"When people sort of say, ‘Wearing masks is infringing on my civil liberties,’ I say, ‘No. That is stupid.'"

Watch the full interview here:

The Yesterday singer also made his feelings clear on the coronavirus vaccine last week, suggesting that he'd be jumping at the chance at getting it as soon as his turn comes.

"I know we’ll come through this," the Yesterday singer told The Sun. “It is great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed.

"I’m a grandad and you don’t want grandad to collapse. You’ve got to stay strong, that’s all you can do, or you go under."

Macca - who is married to his third wife Nancy Shevell - spent much of lockdown in the UK with his daughter Mary and her family, and he was "a little worried" about telling people he'd been enjoying isolation because so many had found things tough.

He revealed: "A lot of friends were saying, ‘Wow, I’ve never spent so much time with my wife!’

“And it was great because I got to spend time with my daughter Mary and her family. So that meant I had four of my grandkids together, which was really nice.

"Great family, very loving and we’re in the countryside so, if we went out to get a breath of fresh air, we didn’t meet anyone.

“I was a little worried about telling anyone I was having a good time because I knew so many people weren’t but most people I talked to said, ‘Oh yeah, there’s a silver lining’.”

