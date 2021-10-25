Paul McCartney has stopped signing autographs and doesn't see the point of selfies

The Beatles legend recently revealed in an interview that he'd rather stop and have a conversation with his fans.

Sir Paul McCartney has stopped signing his autographs.

The Beatles legend must have put down his famous inking for fans thousands of times over the years, but now he's finally packed it in.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, the 79-year-old musician told Reader's Digest: "It always struck me as a bit strange - 'here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?' Why? We both know who I am."

And it's not just signatures the Let It Be singer doesn't understand either. He's not that big a fan of selfies either.

"What you've usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable," he added. Let's chat, let's exchange stories."

Macca isn't the only Beatle to put a ban on fan-based requests.

Back in 2008, drummer Sir Ringo Star announced he'd no longer be accepting or replying to any more fan mail.

In a video the Yellow Sumbarine singer said to camera: “This is a serious message to everybody watching my update right now, PEACE AND LOVE, PEACE AND LOVE. I want to tell you - PLEASE - after the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have.

“NOTHING WILL BE SIGNED after the 20th of October. If that has the date on the envelope, it’s gonna be tossed. I’M WARNING YOU - with peace and love - I HAVE TOO MUCH TO DO.

He added: "So NO MORE FAN MAIL. Thank you thank you - and no objects to be signed. NOTHING. Anyway, peace and love peace and love.”

The Beatle, whose real name is Richard Starkey, was a bit taken aback by the hilarity and response to the clip, which seemed to echo the moment in The Simpsons when Marge finally gets a reply to the letter she sent to him over 30 years previously.

McCartney said of the video: "You’ve got the love Ringo. He was the one, if fans came to his door, he’d just say ‘Piss off’. He would say ‘This is my private life’.”In a statement, Ringo's "people" clarified the story, saying it was all about "reducing his carbon footprint": "This message was not aimed at 'real fans' and after over 45 years of signing we know they will understand. Ringo has always signed items and is in fact the only Beatle to have been doing so. Ringo also feels strongly that it is a waste of paper and we all should be mindful of our carbon footprint."

