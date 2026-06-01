Paul McCartney discusses his favourite member of The Beatles

Paul Mccartney revealed his favourite Beatle. Picture: Mary McCartney

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Beatle sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg for the popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date.

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Paul McCartney has discussed his favourite member of The Beatles and it's not himself.

The Let It Be legend was he latest star to take part in the famous YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, where he sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg at a vegan eatery in Camden.

Quizzed by the host on his favourite member of the Fab Four, icon revealed: "Well there's only one left [to choose from]. Now, currently it's Ringo [Starr]. During The Beatles I think we all used to look up to John [Lennon], because he's like [...] He was like the leader even though their wasn't officially a leader of the group."

He went on: "He was very witty and he was great to have in the group. I think all of us might have said John was our favourite..."

The video also saw McCartney reveal if he has any tattoos, discuss the history behind his Dungeon Lane album title, show of his best dance moves and reveal if he's ever been asked to sign a fan's bottom.

Watch them in the video below:

PAUL MCCARTNEY | CHICKEN SHOP DATE

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Macca's dive into world of YouTube might be confusing to some fans, because the Wings legend recently admitted he doesn't "get influencers".

The Hey Jude singer joined The Rest Is Entertainment's Richard Osman and Marina Hyde for a chat, who asked him questions on behalf of fans.

Asked if there's any behaviour he sees in the 21st Century that still baffles him, the 83-year-old musician responded: "I think a lot of this influencer stuff. 'Cause I'm not that generation, I just don't really get it."

"But I see it," he went on. "You can't help but see it. It's all on Instagram or my wife [Lady Nancy McCartney] will be looking and she'll be showing me something else and then one of those will come on."

"I just think it's funny. I suppose it always happened, but people who don't seem to be particularly talented are like very famous. Only [now they're] very famous. Billions of hits and views and all that."

"You've got to be careful about that," he added cautiously. "Because it makes you sound very old fashioned... which I am!"

He seems to be keeping up quite well from what we can see!

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