Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping documentary is coming to cinemas worldwide

Paul McCartney in the Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping Documentary. Picture: Press/Trafalgar Releasing

By Jenny Mensah

The rare and captivating documentary will be coming to cinemas worldwide from 26th September 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trafalgar Releasing and Mercury Studios have announced the release of rare documentary Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping.

The captivating documentary will allow audiences to step back in time to 1974 and witness the band's historic recording session at Abbey Road Studios in an exclusive cinema event, which premieres on 26th September 2024.

This behind-the-scenes look delves into the making of the band's acclaimed One Hand Clapping album, featuring rare footage, interviews with the band, insights from the creative team, and more. Relive iconic Wings hits, a reimagined Beatles classic, and captivating performances on the big screen.

Tickets for Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping will be available from Friday 16th August 16 at 2pm BST at onehandclapping.film and fans are encouraged to sign up for more info.

Get a taste of what to expect with the clip below:

Paul McCartney and Wings – One Hand Clapping: Band On The Run (Film Clip)

In addition to the full documentary directed by David Litchfield, the event will feature the previously unreleased Backyard Sessions, showcasing Paul McCartney on acoustic guitar performing beloved tracks from his catalog. Highlights include the previously unreleased song "Blackpool" and covers of personal favorites like "Twenty Flight Rock," the song he played for John Lennon during their first meeting. The screenings also boast an exclusive filmed introduction by Paul McCartney and previously unseen Polaroid photographs from the sessions.

Legendary Beatle Paul McCartney said of the announcement: "It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did. We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming"

One Hand Clapping showcased Wings’ new line-up, fresh off their return from Nashville where they recorded the classic single Junior’s Farm.

Following the sudden departure of Denny Seiwell and Henry McCullough the previous year on the eve of recording the Wings masterpiece, released the year previously, Band on the Run, Paul (vocals, bass, piano, electric piano, Hammond organ, celeste, harmonium, acoustic guitar), Linda (Moog, electric piano, Mellotron, tambourine, backing vocals) and Denny Laine (vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass) were now joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton. Additionally joining the band in the studio were orchestral arranger Del Newman and saxophonist Howie Casey, who had previously played with Paul in Hamburg and would go on to join the Wings touring band.

Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping film poster. Picture: Press/Trafalgar Releasing

"We are looking forward to bringing the legendary music of Paul McCartney to the big screen and offering fans a front-row seat to his enduring legacy," said Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing. "This cinematic experience will transport audiences back to a golden era of rock and roll while captivating new fans with the magic of this iconic band. It's a must-see event for music lovers of all generations."

“We are excited to be partnering with MPL on the global debut of Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping” said Amy Freshwater, VP of Acquisitions who secured the film alongside Will White, SVP of Content Sales for Mercury Studios. “We are working closely with MPL to release a brand-new project in honour of the 50th anniversary. Mercury Studios are handling all media sales and are delighted to pair with Trafalgar Releasing for the initial theatrical release as we bring this very special treat to audiences worldwide.”