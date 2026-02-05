Watch the trailer for Paul McCartney: Man on the Run - a new documentary on the ascension of Paul McCartney and Wings

A new Paul McCartney and Wings documentary is out this month. Picture: Linda McCartney/MPL Archive LLP

The Morgan Neville-directed documentary will chronicle Paul McCartney and Wings' 1970s ascension.

A new documentary exploring the "creative rebirth" of Paul McCartney after the break-up of The Beatles is set for release.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run - which is directed by Morgan Neville - will chronicle the rise of McCartney and new band Wings.

The film will examine the pivotal period and the band's ascension through a "uniquely vulnerable lens," using stunning archival footage, the late Linda McCartney’s photographs, interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary and Stella McCartney, sit downs with a number of Wings band members and contributions from Sean Ono Lennon, Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, and more.

The film's description reads in a press release: "What happens when you wake up the morning after leaving the most important rock band of all time? Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, the intimate new feature documentary by Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, explores Paul McCartney’s creative rebirth after The Beatles’ breakup."

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run will be released in cinemas for one night only by Trafalgar Releasing on Thursday 19th February 2026.

In addition to the film, each theatrical screening includes a bonus conversation between Paul McCartney and director Morgan Neville, exclusive to cinemas.

All participating cinemas and ticket listings can be found at manontherun.film, where fans are encouraged to sign up to the email newsletter for event alerts.

Following its theatrical release, the film will be available on Prime Video from 27th February in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Paul McCartney: Man On The Run documentary poster. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL Communications and Polygram Entertainment. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Paul McCartney and Caitrin Rogers.

Wings' Denny Laine, Linda McCartney and Paul McCartney. Picture: Clive Arrowsmith

The new project provides the latest installment in the Wings renaissance - a series of exciting new releases connecting with fans across the world.

2025 saw the publication of the book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run by Liveright / W.W. Norton / Penguin. In tandem, the WINGS self-titled collection was released in multiple formats, from a 32-track 3LP box set to new Dolby Atmos mixes - a definitive self-titled anthology of hits, personally curated by Paul, charting the story of the band as it became one of the biggest-selling acts of all time.

The start of 2025 also celebrated one of Wings’ most revered albums, Venus and Mars, 50 years on from the original release, which is now available as a special edition half-speed master LP, and mixed in Dolby Atmos for the first time.

Meanwhile, Last year saw Paul McCartney complete another leg of his epic Got Back tour, which included shows in 18 different cities across the United States and Canada.

