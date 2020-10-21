Paul McCartney announces McCartney III album: Everything we know so far

The Beatles legend has shared the details of his new studio album, which will be released on 11 December 2020. Find out everything we know so far here.

Paul McCartney has announced the release of his forthcoming studio album McCartney III.

Two years since his Egypt Station LP went to number one, The Beatles legend has confirmed that he will be dropping a new release on 11 December 2020 via Capitol Records.

McCartney III follows the release of McCartney in 1970 and McCartney II in 1980.

Watch the album trailer above.

Pre-order the album here.

Paul McCartney's announces details of McCartney III album. Picture: Press/Mary McCartney

READ MORE: What is the story behind the Paul Is Dead hoax?

Speaking about III, Macca revealed: "I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album."

See the artwork for McCartney III below:

McCartney III artwork. Picture: Press

A tracklist of the album is yet to be shared, but it's sure to come ahead of the album's release.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney