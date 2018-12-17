WATCH: Paul McCartney plays Get Back with Ringo Starr & Ronnie Wood at The O2

The Beatles legend invited up his former bandmate and The Rolling Stones legend on the final UK date of his Freshen Up Tour.

Paul McCartney was joined on staged by some very familiar faces during his gig at The O2, London last night (Sunday 16 December).

The Beatles legend celebrated the final UK dates of his Freshen Up Tour by inviting the Fab Four drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood to perform Get Back on stage.

Watch them perform the 1969 track in a video shared by Ronnie Wood above.

The Beatles Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr perform Get Back with The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood at The O2, London in December 2018. Picture: Press/MPL Communications/ MJ Kim

Last night saw Macca performed his last live show of 2018 with a three hour career spanning set.

Watched by famous guests including Idris Elba, Simon Pegg, Colplay's Chris Martin and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, he performed hits from his career including A Hard Day’s Night, Live and Let Die, Let It Be, Lady Madonna, Eleanor Rigby and Hey Jude.

The encore even saw Paul joined by Capital Children’s Choir for a special performance of his festive hit Wonderful Christmas Time.

McCartney's Freshen Up Tour - which launched in September this year in support of his latest album Egypt Station - will pick up again in the new year in South America.

READ MORE: Here are the 10 most popular Christmas Songs:

See Paul McCartney's setlist from 16 December at The O2, London:

A Hard Day's Night

Junior's Farm

All My Loving

Letting Go

Who Cares

Got To Get You Into My Life

Come On To Me

Let Me Roll It

I've Got A Feeling

Let 'Em In

My Valentine

1985

Maybe I'm Amazed

I've Just Seen A Face

In Spite Of All The Danger

From Me To You

Dance Tonight

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Here Today

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna

Eleanor Rigby

Fuh You

Mr Kite

Something

Obla Di Obla Da

Band On The Run

Back In The USSR

Let It Be

Live And Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore:

Birthday

Wonderful Christmas Time

Get Back (with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood)

Sgt Pepper

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers

READ MORE: The Beatles' White Album - the stories behind all the songs