WATCH: Paul McCartney plays Get Back with Ringo Starr & Ronnie Wood at The O2
17 December 2018, 11:01
The Beatles legend invited up his former bandmate and The Rolling Stones legend on the final UK date of his Freshen Up Tour.
Paul McCartney was joined on staged by some very familiar faces during his gig at The O2, London last night (Sunday 16 December).
The Beatles legend celebrated the final UK dates of his Freshen Up Tour by inviting the Fab Four drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood to perform Get Back on stage.
Watch them perform the 1969 track in a video shared by Ronnie Wood above.
Last night saw Macca performed his last live show of 2018 with a three hour career spanning set.
Watched by famous guests including Idris Elba, Simon Pegg, Colplay's Chris Martin and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, he performed hits from his career including A Hard Day’s Night, Live and Let Die, Let It Be, Lady Madonna, Eleanor Rigby and Hey Jude.
The encore even saw Paul joined by Capital Children’s Choir for a special performance of his festive hit Wonderful Christmas Time.
McCartney's Freshen Up Tour - which launched in September this year in support of his latest album Egypt Station - will pick up again in the new year in South America.
See Paul McCartney's setlist from 16 December at The O2, London:
A Hard Day's Night
Junior's Farm
All My Loving
Letting Go
Who Cares
Got To Get You Into My Life
Come On To Me
Let Me Roll It
I've Got A Feeling
Let 'Em In
My Valentine
1985
Maybe I'm Amazed
I've Just Seen A Face
In Spite Of All The Danger
From Me To You
Dance Tonight
Love Me Do
Blackbird
Here Today
Queenie Eye
Lady Madonna
Eleanor Rigby
Fuh You
Mr Kite
Something
Obla Di Obla Da
Band On The Run
Back In The USSR
Let It Be
Live And Let Die
Hey Jude
Encore:
Birthday
Wonderful Christmas Time
Get Back (with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood)
Sgt Pepper
Helter Skelter
Golden Slumbers
