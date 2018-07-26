Paul McCartney's Gig At The Cavern Club: Tickets, Timings & More

Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

Get the details for The Beatle's intimate gig at the historic Liverpool venue, known as the birthplace of the Fab Four.

Sir Paul McCartney will play Cavern Club this Thursday (26 July), returning to where it all began.

The Beatles legend will take to the stage in the famous venue on Mathew Street, Liverpool, for an exclusive gig at 2pm with tickets given out on a first by first basis.

The Cavern Club is credited as being the birthplace of the Fab Four, who played there in their early years.

The cellar bar, which is now located on the other side of the road to where the original venue was, last played host to Macca in 1999.

See the details for the event here:

Paul will play at @cavernliverpool today at 2pm. Space is EXTREMELY limited! Tickets will be made available for free from the @EchoArena Box Office from 10am this morning on a first come, first served basis. No under 16s allowed. Full details HERE: https://t.co/55TjxLtFbu pic.twitter.com/kDMN6RQHCY — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 26, 2018

How to get tickets:

Tickets will be made available for free from the Echo Arena Box Office from 10am this morning on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets are strictly limited to one per-person and photo ID will need to be shown at the Box Office.

Lucky fans will be issued with a wrist band and a personalised printed ticket.

Tickets are non transferable and void if transferred. No tickets will be available from The Cavern.

Who can attend?

No under 16s allowed.

What do you need to bring?

For entrance into The Cavern you will need photo ID, the wristband and personalised ticket.

What time does it open?

The queue for entrance into The Cavern will open at 12 noon.

Doors scheduled to open at 1pm.

The gig should start at 2pm.

All times are approximate and subject to change.

Sir Paul McCartney's trip to the Cavern Club isn't the only trip down memory lane he's been taking.

Just this week he recreated The Beatles' famous Abbey Road cover by walking across a Zebra crossing outside the studios.

Watch the moment below: